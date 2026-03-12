SacValley MedShare Welcomes Becky Shoemaker as QHIO Program and Project Director

Becky Shoemaker, SVMS QHIO Program Director Serving California CaliforniaCare360

SacValley MedShare appoints Becky Shoemaker as QHIO Program and Project Director, strengthening the it's leadership in healthcare interoperability.

Her expertise in interoperability and program execution will be critical as we continue to expand our role as a Qualified Health Information Organization and advance the Data Exchange Framework...” — John Helvey, CEO of SacValley MedShare

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SacValley MedShare is pleased to announce the appointment of Becky Shoemaker as its new QHIO Program and Project Director, further strengthening the organization’s leadership in healthcare interoperability and data exchange innovation.Becky Shoemaker brings more than four decades of experience in healthcare administration and technology, with a distinguished track record of advancing interoperability and health information exchange initiatives across California.Prior to joining SacValley MedShare, Becky served for 13 years as Director of Operations at Serving Communities Health Information Organization (HIO) in Santa Cruz — one of the oldest Health Information Exchanges (HIEs in the nation and the first established in California. In that role, she led transformative efforts in data exchange and interoperability, providing strategic leadership and technical project management for the development and implementation of technology solutions and operational processes. Throughout her career, Becky has guided teams through complex system evolutions designed to improve connectivity, efficiency, and patient outcomes.In her new role at SacValley MedShare, Becky will oversee the organization’s Data Exchange Framework (DxF) initiative and lead program management efforts across key strategic projects. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing SacValley MedShare’s mission to empower providers and improve health outcomes through meaningful, secure, and efficient health data exchange.“Becky’s depth of experience and proven leadership in health information exchange make her an exceptional addition to our team,” said John Helvey, CEO of SacValley MedShare. “Her expertise in interoperability and program execution will be critical as we continue to expand our role as a Qualified Health Information Organization and advance the Data Exchange Framework across California. We are thrilled to welcome her to SacValley.”Becky’s extensive background in operational leadership, technology implementation, and collaborative stakeholder engagement positions SacValley MedShare to further strengthen its impact in the healthcare community.SacValley MedShare remains committed to advancing secure, connected healthcare systems that support providers and improve patient care across the region.About SacValley MedShareSacValley MedShare is a non-profit Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) serving providers, hospitals, and healthcare organizations throughout California. By facilitating secure, real-time exchange of clinical data, SacValley MedShare empowers healthcare professionals to make informed decisions, improve care coordination, and enhance patient outcomes.

