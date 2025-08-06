SacValley MedShare Launches NinePatch Platform to Transform Whole Person Care and Community Health Across California

Serving California Whole Person Care & Referral Information Exchange (RIE®)

SacValley MedShare (SVMS), a Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), is pleased to announce the statewide launch of the NinePatch platform

By integrating...NinePatch...we’re helping our providers...close care gaps, reduce fragmentation and improve outcomes for individuals and families—especially those facing complex—challenges.” — John Helvey, SVMS Chief Executive Officer

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold step forward for healthcare innovation in California, SacValley MedShare (SVMS), a designated Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) and trusted Health Information Exchange (HIE), is pleased to announce the statewide launch of the NinePatch platform. This milestone comes in strategic partnership with NinePatch and Solano Women in Medicine ( SWIM ), underscoring a shared vision to advance Whole Person Care, advance CalAIM goals, and foster integrations across medical, behavioral, and social care systems.“SWIM is proud to serve diverse counties throughout California and improving the health outcomes for our constituents. This collaboration will especially help underserved populations, such as seniors, youth, the working poor, rural and indigenous communities. We have a special focus on indigenous populations through our collaborative partnership with Indigenous Wellness Alliance (IWA). This helps us to more effectively address the unique needs of this community. With NinePatch and Sac Valley MedShare, SWIM is able to take our service model to a new level and continue our mission of helping communities to live happier, healthier lives.”, said Dianne Thompson, Chief Executive Officer-SWIMThe NinePatch platform, set to go live in Q4 2025, is designed to support closed-loop referrals, data exchange, and integrated care navigation across clinical and community settings. As part of this strategic collaboration, SVMS will lead the deployment of NinePatch’s Referral Information Exchange (RIE) and manage statewide platform operations—ensuring long-term scalability, interoperability, and alignment with California’s evolving data exchange mandates.“This is a huge step forward for the communities we serve,” said John Helvey, CEO of SacValley MedShare. “By integrating the NinePatch platform and collaborating with visionary partners like SWIM, we’re helping our providers and counties close care gaps, reduce fragmentation, and improve outcomes for individuals and families—especially those facing complex social and behavioral health challenges.”Key Highlights of the Partnership and Platform:• Expansion of the WPC Platform: This expansion of the WPC Platform ensures a scalable, sustainable infrastructure to support Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports across the state.• SVMS to Lead RIEDeployment: SVMS will fund, operate, and onboard member organizations into NinePatch’s RIE, enabling closed-loop referrals, seamless communication, and vendor-agnostic integration between EHRs, social service systems, and community platforms.• Configurable & Branded Instance: NinePatch offers turnkey deployment and branded options for public health and social care partners—reducing costs and bypassing lengthy implementation cycles.• Whole Person Care Coordination: Bridges the gap between clinical services and key social needs such as housing, food, transportation, and behavioral health—making integrated care delivery actionable and measurable.• Advanced SDOH Tools: Includes consent management, screening, analytics, and community engagement tools to support CalAIM, Behavioral Health QIP, and health equity initiatives.• Secure & Interoperable: Fully interoperable with FHIR, HL7, and other data standards, ensuring compliance and accessibility.“We're honored to empower public health and social care leaders in our region with a platform designed to drive impact and improve lives,” said Tiffany Hodgins, Chief Technology & Quality Officer at SVMS. “NinePatch helps make Whole Person Care a reality—not just a goal.”A Model for Statewide ImpactThis collaboration represents a scalable model for how public-private partnerships, local innovation, and shared infrastructure can accelerate CalAIM success. As SVMS begins onboarding its first wave of county health departments, behavioral health providers, and community-based organizations (CBOs) this fall, the NinePatch RIEwill play a critical role in unifying care coordination statewide.“This partnership is founded on a culture of collaboration and a shared commitment to transforming care delivery across the nation,” said Dr. Lisa Holt, Chief Wellness Officer at NinePatch. “By enabling seamless information flow, targeted referrals, and vendor-agnostic systems, we’re creating the federated infrastructure CalAIM envisioned—one that supports integrated, data-informed care for the whole person.”For more information, to request a demo, or to join the NinePatch onboarding cohort, visit www.sacvalleyms.org or email info@sacvalleyms.org.About NinePatchNinePatch is a leading SaaS platform for Whole Person Health and Referral Information Exchange, focused on facilitating real-time collaboration and coordination among health, social and behavioral health providers so that their patients and clients receive the right care and support for the right needs. Please visit www.ninepatch.com to learn about or schedule a demo of our configurable, community-driven solutions.About SacValley MedShareSacValley MedShare is a nonprofit Health Information Exchange (HIE) and Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) serving California. SVMS enables secure, real-time exchange of clinical and community health data to improve care coordination, quality, and health equity across the region. Learn more at www.sacvalleyms.org About Solano Women in Medicine (SWIM)Solano Women in Medicine (SWIM) is a nonprofit organization that operates in the northern counties in the state of California. SWIM’s mission is to TIDE the flow of health maladies that plague underserved communities such as children, seniors, emancipating foster care youth, veterans and other vulnerable populations.

