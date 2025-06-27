SacValley MedShare, California QHIO, joins KONZA Health to Enable Nationwide Health Data Exchange under TEFCA™

Serving California Designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN™)

SacValley MedShare, California QHIO, Enables Nationwide Health Data Exchange under TEFCA™

By partnering with KONZA, we’re expanding our ability to connect providers across the country with the information they need—when they need it—to support better care,” — John Helvey, CEO

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SacValley MedShare, a California-based Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), has joined KONZA HEALTH—a Designated Qualified Health Information Network™ (QHIN™) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™). This partnership enables SacValley MedShare to securely exchange patient health data nationwide, enhancing care coordination, reducing duplication, and improving outcomes across state lines.California residents frequently travel across state boarders or seek care out of state. Through TEFCA-enabled exchange, clinical records from out-of-state encounters can now be shared with local providers, supporting more timely, informed care delivery across California.“By partnering with KONZA, we’re expanding our ability to connect providers across the country with the information they need—when they need it—to support better care,” said John Helvey, CEO of SacValley MedShare.Common Use Cases Enabled by TEFCA™ Exchange• Emergency Department Encounters• Cross-Organization Care Coordination• Referrals and Specialty Care• Behavioral and Physical Health Integration• Public Health Reporting & ResponseWhy It Matters:• Nationwide Reach – One connection enables exchange with thousands of organizations• Policy-Aligned Compliance -Meets TEFCA and QHIN requirements• Smarter Decisions – Improves clinical visibility at the point of care• Powered by KONZA – Scalable infrastructure with onboarding and compliance supportAbout SacValley MedShare:Founded in 2013, SacValley MedShare is dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through seamless, secure, and efficient health information exchange. By connecting trusted healthcare providers and social services across California, SacValley MedShare ensures timely access to critical data, empowering providers to make informed decisions and enhancing the well-being of the communities it serves.info@sacvalleyms.org | https://sacvalleyms.org/contact-us/ ABOUT KONZA HEALTHKONZA HEALTH enhances health information sharing for better care management, value-based payment models, and actionable data analytics to improve patient outcomes. KONZA’s products integrate seamlessly with clinical workflows for seamless nationwide data sharing across networks and systems. As an early Designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHINTM), KONZA transforms access to comprehensive patient data through its portfolio of connected sites nationwide.information@konza.org | https://www.konza.org/company/contact-us/ Legal AttributionThe TEFCA wordmark and logo(s) and the TRUSTED EXCHANGE FRAMEWORK AND COMMON AGREEMENT wordmark are trademarks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”). Used with permission.Use of the TEFCA wordmarks and/or logo(s) does not imply endorsement or preferential treatment by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy (ASTP) or HHS.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.