SecurityBridge Promotes Holger Hügel To Chief Technology Officer

Former Director of Product Management to Lead Innovation and Development of SAP-Native Cybersecurity Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced the promotion of Holger Hügel to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Hügel previously served as director of product management and will now oversee the company’s SAP security platform's technological development and strategic innovation.The leadership appointment follows Jesper Zerlang's transition to CEO earlier this year. Company founders Christoph Nagy and Ivan Mans, who previously held the CEO and CTO roles respectively, will step back from day-to-day executive leadership but remain closely involved in shaping the company’s strategic direction.Hügel brings more than 25 years of experience in SAP and IT operations, with a career focused on bridging business requirements with complex technology environments. At SecurityBridge, he has been instrumental in advancing the company’s SAP security platform and expanding its capabilities to help enterprises defend critical systems against evolving cyber threats.“I’m excited to continue advancing the SAP security vision established by the company’s founders,” Hügel said. “There is significant innovation potential ahead for the platform, and I look forward to working with our team to further strengthen how organizations secure their SAP environments.”Before joining SecurityBridge in 2023, Hügel held leadership roles at SECUDE, SmartShift, and Realtech, where he focused on SAP S/4HANA environments, SAP ERP, business development, and strategic partnerships.SecurityBridge co-founder Christoph Nagy said Hügel’s deep experience in SAP security and knowledge of the company’s technology made him a natural choice for the role.“Holger has extensive expertise in SAP security and a strong understanding of our platform,” Nagy said. “With him leading technology development as CTO, the founders can focus more on supporting long-term innovation and product vision.”About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform, enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 8,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. For more information, please visit www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR Services

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