Rubicon Professional Services Expands West Coast Growth with Strategic Hire in Data Center and Infrastructure Sales

Ashley Roberson Joins Rubicon Professional Services’ Business Development Team

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubicon Professional Services (Rubicon), a national provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for data centers, mission-critical infrastructure telecommunications , and energy projects, today announced the hiring of Ashley Roberson as Sales Account Manager supporting West Coast business development and client expansion efforts.Roberson brings more than 20 years of experience in B2B business development and strategic sales, including nearly a decade specializing in the data center and mission-critical infrastructure sector. Her background includes building and managing relationships across hyperscale data centers, colocation providers, construction contractors, and enterprise end users, supporting complex infrastructure projects from early-stage development through execution.At Rubicon, Roberson will focus on driving strategic partnerships, expanding client relationships, and supporting large-scale infrastructure and sustainability-focused initiatives across key markets. Her expertise aligns with increasing demand for data center construction, energy-efficient infrastructure, and scalable mission-critical solutions as digital and AI-driven growth accelerates nationwide.“Ashley brings a deep understanding of the data center and mission-critical landscape, along with a proven ability to develop long-term client relationships,” said Annemarie Mulvihill, Director of Preconstruction, Business Development & Marketing at Rubicon Professional Services. “Her experience supports Rubicon’s continued growth in high-demand sectors, including data centers, energy infrastructure, and advanced technology facilities.”The addition of Roberson reflects Rubicon’s ongoing investment in business development talent and geographic expansion, particularly across the Western United States, where demand for data center capacity, resilient infrastructure, and sustainable construction solutions continues to grow.About Rubicon Professional ServicesRubicon Professional Services (Rubicon) is a national provider of engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), construction management, and owner’s representative services, specializing in data centers, mission-critical facilities, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy infrastructure projects.Since 2006, Rubicon has delivered scalable and innovative infrastructure solutions by combining technical expertise with a client-focused approach. The company supports projects across the United States, with offices in Georgia, California, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, and Ohio, serving clients in rapidly expanding, technology-driven industries.For more information, visit www.rubiconps.com and follow Rubicon Professional Services on LinkedIn.###

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