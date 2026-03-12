Castle Group Wins 13th Consecutive FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Award

Readers Choice Logo

Castle Group celebrates its 13th consecutive FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Award, honoring excellence in community association management and service across Florida.

Our success is rooted in our people, the incredible teammates who show up every day to elevate the Resident experience.” — Jordan Goldman, CEO

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle Group , the premier choice for community management, is proud to announce it has been honored with the 2026 FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Award, marking the company’s 13th consecutive year recognized by the Florida Community Association Journal’s readership. This achievement underscores Castle Group’s longstanding reputation for service excellence and its unwavering commitment to delivering its signature Royal Serviceexperience.Now in its 13th year, the FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Awards continue to highlight the most trusted and respected service providers in the community association industry. In 2026, participation reached record-breaking levels with more than 13,900 ballots cast and 309 companies nominated, reflecting the award’s growing influence and the industry’s increasing demand for top-tier service partners. The awards remain one of the most credible recognitions in the sector due to their open voting process and diverse voter base, which includes association board members, managers, and residents statewide.“Receiving this award for the 13th year in a row is both humbling and deeply meaningful to our entire organization,” said Jordan Goldman, Chief Executive Officer. “Our success is rooted in our people, the incredible teammates who show up every day to elevate the Resident experience. We are grateful to the FLCAJ community for their continued trust, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering Royal Serviceto the exceptional communities we serve.”The FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Awards were established in 2014 to spotlight leading service providers trusted by Florida community associations. Over the past 13 years, the awards have grown significantly in volume and prestige; in 2014, 3,800 votes were cast, compared to more than 13,900 votes submitted in 2026. This year’s award issue showcases top-performing companies across Florida and highlights the increasing standards for professional excellence within the community association landscape.Castle Group’s continued recognition reflects the company’s dedication to innovation, high-quality service delivery, and a steadfast focus on enhancing the Resident experience. With a strong foundation rooted in people, systems, and technology, Castle Group has built enduring partnerships with communities throughout Florida and continues to set new benchmarks for operational excellence.For communities seeking a trusted, forward-thinking management partner, Castle Group offers tailored solutions designed to support thriving, well-managed residential environments. To learn more about Castle Group’s award-winning services, visit www.castlegroup.com

