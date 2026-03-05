Castle Group CEO Jordan Goldman Named a 2026 SFBJ Power Leader 250 Honoree

Jordan Goldman, CEO

Castle Group CEO Jordan Goldman named a 2026 SFBJ 250 Power Leader honoree, recognizing his impact, growth leadership, and community commitment.

Being named a 2026 SFBJ Power Leader is an honor that reflects the incredible people who make Castle Group what it is today.” — Jordan Goldman, CEO

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle Group , the premier choice for community management, is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Jordan Goldman has once again been named a 2026 South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) Power Leader 250, an annual recognition honoring executives whose leadership shapes the economic vitality of the region.Each year, the Power Leaders 250 highlights influential executives across South Florida’s core industries, from real estate and finance to technology, education, and professional services, selected for their business impact, community leadership, and contributions to the region’s growth.Jordan is known for his dynamic leadership style, industry expertise, and commitment to cultivating a strong service-driven culture. Under his leadership, Castle Group has experienced record‑breaking growth in revenue, market share, and brand recognition.“Being named a 2026 SFBJ Power Leader is an honor that reflects the incredible people who make Castle Group what it is today. Our success has always come from teamwork, innovation, and a shared commitment to exemplary service. I’m proud of what we’ve built together and excited for all that lies ahead,” said Jordan Goldman, CEO, Castle Group.Jordan’s influence extends beyond the company’s operational accomplishments. He is deeply involved in philanthropy through CastleCares, the organization’s charitable arm, and serves as Vice President on the Foundation Board of Families First of Palm Beach County, furthering his commitment to supporting children and families in need.To learn more about Castle Group, visit www.castlegroup.com About the South Florida Business Journal Power LeadersThe South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) annually publishes its Power Leaders 250, a curated list of executives shaping the future of the tri‑county business landscape. Honorees represent sectors integral to South Florida’s economic growth and are recognized for their leadership, achievements, and community impact.About Castle GroupCastle Group is the premier choice for property management, specializing in serving the finest residential communities. Our philosophy is an unwavering focus on the Resident experience; at Castle, we call it Royal Service. Our focus is to provide our clients with a powerful combination of incredible people, streamlined systems, and advanced technology. Since no two properties are identical, we’ve created a menu of services that allows our customers to tailor a solution that fits their needs. We don’t manage an exceptional number of communities, just a number of exceptional ones.

We are Castle Group, the premier choice for property management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.