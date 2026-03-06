Castle Group Founder & CFO Craig Vaughan Earns SFBJ 2026 CFO Award for Excellence in Financial Leadership

Craig Vaughan, Founder & CFO

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle Group , the premier choice for community management, proudly announces that Founder and Chief Financial Officer Craig Vaughan has been named a recipient of the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) 2026 CFO Award. This prestigious honor recognizes exceptional financial leaders who demonstrate strategic excellence, strong operational stewardship, and meaningful impact within their organizations and communities.As one of the original founders of Castle Group, Vaughan has played a central role in shaping the company since its inception. His strategic financial leadership has guided Castle Group’s expansion, strengthened its financial infrastructure, and supported the development of innovative systems that uphold the company’s Royal Servicepromise.“I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the South Florida Business Journal,” said Craig. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire finance and leadership team. From the very beginning, our mission has been to serve communities with integrity, innovation, and care. I am grateful to be part of an organization that continues to make such a meaningful impact in the lives of our Castle teammates and of the residents and associations we serve.”The SFBJ CFO Awards celebrate financial executives who exemplify outstanding performance in financial management, operational leadership, and community involvement. Vaughan will be recognized alongside fellow award recipients at the SFBJ 2026 CFO Awards event on January 29, 2026, at the Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.With more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, Vaughan continues to guide Castle Group with a focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and long-term growth.To learn more about Castle Group, visit www.castlegroup.com About the South Florida Business Journal Power LeadersThe South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) annually publishes its Power Leaders 250, a curated list of executives shaping the future of the tri‑county business landscape. Honorees represent sectors integral to South Florida’s economic growth and are recognized for their leadership, achievements, and community impact.For more information about the South Florida Business Journal, please visit the South Florida Business Journal at https://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida?_gl=1*p4vso3*_up*MQ..&gclid=Cj0KCQjw9obIBhCAARIsAGHm1mSZOQgmbazWqd6tWrixCCKsOLf7JxydxCeht6Rm-oooVyfsZ0sOZEEaAgfHEALw_wcB About Castle GroupCastle Group is the premier choice for property management, specializing in serving the finest residential communities. Our philosophy is an unwavering focus on the Resident experience; at Castle, we call it Royal Service. Our focus is to provide our clients with a powerful combination of incredible people, streamlined systems, and advanced technology. Since no two properties are identical, we’ve created a menu of services that allows our customers to tailor a solution that fits their needs. We don’t manage an exceptional number of communities, just a number of exceptional ones.

