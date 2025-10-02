The Able Trust Partners with Florida Prepaid College Foundation to Establish Scholarship Program

Image of The Able Trust logo

Scholarships support Florida high school students with disabilities in their pursuit of higher education

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Able Trust has partnered with the Florida Prepaid College Foundation in a one-to-one match to fund 46 Florida Prepaid College Plans for high school students with disabilities who participate in The Able Trust High School High Tech (HSHT) program.The Able Trust Road to Independence and Success in Education (RISE) Scholarships will help cover tuition or credit hour costs for technical or state college enrollment. They will also be paired with a supportive coaching framework that includes Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion, career advising, and college transition assistance.Today’s students are our future workforce, and High School High Tech supports students with disabilities by providing services to help prepare them for life after high school. This initiative will deepen HSHT’s impact, ensuring more students are prepared to achieve success in higher education and careers.“This partnership with the Florida Prepaid College Foundation is a great opportunity to extend the benefits of High School High Tech,” said Allison Chase, President and CEO of The Able Trust. “For students with disabilities, the path to postsecondary education is often filled with unique barriers, including financial hardship and limited exposure to postsecondary education options. The Able Trust RISE Scholarships are more than financial aid; they are catalysts for opportunity and an important building block for High School High Tech students as they pursue education beyond high school.”For the 2024-25 school year, 61% of High School High Tech graduates indicated they plan to enroll in a postsecondary institution such as a technical college, state college or university. This rate is more than double the latest data available which shows only 28% of all graduating students with disabilities in Florida continue their education after earning their high school diploma.“At the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, we believe every student deserves the chance to pursue higher education," said Cynthia O'Connell, Director of the Florida Prepaid College Foundation. "This partnership with The Able Trust reflects our unwavering commitment to expand access to all students, ensuring that no disability stands in the way of their educational journey."Student eligibility requirements for The Able Trust RISE Scholarships include active participation in a High School High Tech program and demonstrated intent to enroll at a Florida postsecondary institution.Scholarships will be awarded in the form of 1-Year Florida College Plans given to graduating students to be used beginning in their fall semester in 2026. These scholarships provide one full year of tuition at any of Florida’s 28 state colleges, and the value of the plan can be applied at other public or private postsecondary institutions in Florida.***About The Able TrustThe Able Trust was established by the Florida Legislature in 1990 with a vision that all Floridians with disabilities achieve their full employment potential. Serving as the direct support organization for the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, The Able Trust advances employment opportunities for people with disabilities through strategic engagement, investment, and collaboration. The Able Trust youth programs, located in communities across Florida, serve 2,000 students each year and help students envision and begin to work towards a future they might not have thought possible. To learn more, visit www.abletrust.org About the Florida Prepaid College FoundationSince its founding in 1990, the Foundation has committed to giving aspiring students the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and our state by providing college scholarships funded through partnerships with individuals, businesses, educational foundations and the Florida Legislature. The Foundation administers several innovative scholarship programs, including Project STARS and the new Challenge Match Scholarship Programs, designed to help students achieve their dream of earning a college education. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than 57,000 Florida Prepaid College Plan scholarships, and more than 33,000 Foundation scholarship recipients have gone to college using their benefits. The Foundation is the 501(c)(3) direct support organization for the Florida Prepaid College Board. To learn more about the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, visit here.

