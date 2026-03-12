STARRS Releases a Case Study Document on the USAFA

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STARRS releases today a 10-page January 2026 memo by Col. Doug “Stoli” Nikolai, USAF ret, USAFA ’89, Vice Chairman of the USAFA Board of Visitors, regarding a disciplinary case at the USAF Academy, Colorado Springs, CO.

STARRS Vice President and General Counsel Mike Rose, USAFA ’69, assisted with the memo.

Click here to read.

According to Rose:

1. All nine AFA “soccer” cadets will graduate on March 17, 2026.
2. They are no longer on probation or have to attend class or military training, and are in good standing at the AFA.
3. After being commissioned, they will receive the same officer assignments they would have received if they had graduated in May, 2025.
4. After graduation/commissioning, they will receive 60 days' leave.

“This is great news and should be considered a great VICTORY. Anyone not familiar with the circumstances and significance of this situation is invited to read the above document, which helped achieve the results stated above," Rose said.

ABOUT STARRS
STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving a merit-based, apolitical U.S. military focused on warfighting readiness. STARRS advocates for equal opportunity through high standards, ethical leadership, and selfless service, while opposing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies that introduce ideological agendas that undermine unit cohesion and operational effectiveness. STARRS emphasizes educating the public and policymakers on threats to military meritocracy, including radical social engineering initiatives within the Department of War. For more information, visit https://starrs.us.

