Interview with Maj. General Bentley Rayburn, USAF-Ret., STARRS Chairman of the Board

Maj. General, USAF-Ret., Bentley Rayburn

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STARRS & Stripes podcast host CDR Al Palmer, USN ret, sits down with the new STARRS Chairman of the Board for a podcast interview.ABOUT STARRSSTARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving a merit-based, apolitical U.S. military focused on warfighting readiness. STARRS advocates for equal opportunity through high standards, ethical leadership, and selfless service, while opposing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies that introduce ideological agendas that undermine unit cohesion and operational effectiveness. STARRS emphasizes educating the public and policymakers on threats to military meritocracy, including radical social engineering initiatives within the Department of War. For more information, visit https://starrs.us

