2025 was quite a year, with a new Administration and Pentagon leadership that shared STARRS' aims.”
— Colonel Ron Scott, Jr., Ph.D., USAF (Ret.), President and CEO of STARRS
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "2025 was quite a year," said Colonel Ron Scott, Jr., Ph.D., USAF (Ret.), President and CEO of STARRS. "Highlights of what STARRS accomplished in 2025 are listed in a new report found on the STARRS website."

View report here.

ABOUT STARRS
STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving a merit-based, apolitical U.S. military focused on warfighting readiness. STARRS advocates for equal opportunity through high standards, ethical leadership, and selfless service, while opposing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies that introduce ideological agendas that undermine unit cohesion and operational effectiveness. STARRS emphasizes educating the public and policymakers on threats to military meritocracy, including radical social engineering initiatives within the Department of War. For more information, visit https://starrs.us.

STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here

STARRS Highlights Major Achievements in 2025 Year of Accomplishments Report

