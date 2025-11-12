ArchLynk’s Driver App Simplifies Delivery Operations and Boosts Real-Time Visibility Across the Supply Chain

ArchLynk

Driver App Now Available on SAP Store

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchLynk announced today the launch of its Driver App, an intuitive mobile solution designed to digitize the first and last mile of transportation management. This app uses SAP Mobile services on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with mobile application development, configuration and management. The ArchLynk Driver App bridges the communication gap between planners, shippers, and drivers—bringing real-time visibility, operational efficiency, and transparency to every delivery process.Built with seamless integration to SAP S/4 HANA Transportation Management, the Driver App empowers logistics teams to automate workflows, streamline communication, and monitor delivery progress live—helping businesses reduce delays, improve customer satisfaction, and optimize their logistics network.“Visibility and collaboration are at the heart of modern logistics. With ArchLynk's Driver App, we’re connecting the people, processes, and data that have long existed in silos — giving planners, drivers, and customers a shared, real-time view of every delivery. This transparency not only strengthens operational control but also builds the trust and agility today’s supply chains demand,” said Dave Medd, CEO of ArchLynk.In today’s logistics landscape, delivery operations often face challenges such as limited visibility and manual updates. The ArchLynk Driver App addresses these issues by providing an end-to-end digital channel between transportation planners and their private fleet drivers. The app allows planners to build shipments by assigning drivers, while drivers can instantly confirm deliveries, receive real-time details of upcoming shipments, and capture proof of delivery at customer locations.Built to integrate seamlessly with SAP S/4 HANA Transportation Management, it ensures that every status change—departure, arrival, or delivery completion—is reflected automatically in the backend system. This minimizes manual errors, accelerates processing, and enhances decision-making accuracy.Product Features1. Real-Time Shipment Tracking: Enables continuous visibility from dispatch to delivery, allowing drivers to update transit milestones, track route adherence, and provide shipment updates in SAP S/4 HANA Transportation Management.2. Instant Communication: Two-way communication between drivers and control towers ensures that updates, exceptions, and alerts are exchanged promptly.3. Digital Proof of Delivery: Drivers can upload signatures, photos, and delivery confirmations directly from the app, eliminating paperwork and ensuring data accuracy and customer compliance.4. Simplified Trip Management: The app automatically syncs assigned trips, routes, and customer details from SAP S/4 HANA Transportation Management, making it easy for drivers to manage their daily tasks.Offline Functionality: The Driver App continues to capture trip data even in low-connectivity areas, syncing automatically when back online.Key Benefits• Enhanced Visibility – Real-time updates enable proactive decision-making, route optimization, and improved on-time delivery performance.• Seamless SAP Integration – Native integration with SAP S/4 HANA Transportation Management ensures that every delivery event syncs automatically with backend systems.• Operational Efficiency – Reduces manual reporting, accelerates order-to-delivery cycles, and improves driver productivity.• Customer Satisfaction – Timely deliveries and digital proof enhance trust and reliability for shippers and end customers.• Scalability & Flexibility – Built on cloud architecture to support multi-location and multi-fleet operations across industries.About ArchLynkArchLynk, a Boston Ventures portfolio company, is a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company provides consulting services for SAP Digital Supply Chain platforms and SAP Global Trade Services. Since its inception, ArchLynk has successfully delivered numerous SAP Supply Chain Execution and Global Trade projects for businesses worldwide.For more information, please visit https://archlynk.com.

