ArchLynk to Showcase Expertise at SAP Connect 2025 in Las Vegas

ArchLynk

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArchLynk , a global thought leader in Supply Chain and Global Trade solutions, today announced its participation in SAP Connect 2025 in Las Vegas, with a strong presence in the Supply Chain and Finance track.As an SAP Gold Partner, ArchLynk continues to drive value for enterprises worldwide by combining deep SAP expertise with innovative, value-first strategies that empower organizations to modernize, optimize, and future-proof their supply chains and global trade operations.“SAP Connect is a premier forum for bringing together the brightest minds in our industry to exchange knowledge, spark innovation, and build stronger collaboration,” said Dave Medd, CEO of ArchLynk. “We are honored to participate in this year’s event in Las Vegas, where ArchLynk will showcase how we enable global enterprises to build resilient, intelligent, and sustainable supply chains through our proven SAP expertise.”At Booth #914, ArchLynk experts will be available to discuss:1. Supply Chain Planning: Driving agility and precision forecasting — helping businesses model tariffs and trade policy shifts before they hit your margins.2. Logistics: Delivering end-to-end visibility, optimized routing, and streamlined transportation management. From reducing freight costs to improving on-time performance, ArchLynk helps enterprises orchestrate smarter, more sustainable logistics networks.3. Global Trade Services: Ensuring compliance, risk management, and efficiency — including managing tariffs and trade regulations with accuracy and speed to reduce risks and costs.ArchLynk attendees at SAP Connect Las Vegas include Dave Medd (CEO), Rick Jones (CRO), Mukesh Mahajan (VP, Solution Value Consulting), Jackie Jordan (Sales Director), Jared Wylie (Solution Director), Garrett Cry (Solution Director), Tom Carr (Sales Director), and Shridhar Joshi (Sales Director).About ArchLynkArchLynk is the global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade solutions. We empower enterprises to build agile, intelligent, and sustainable supply chains by combining SAP expertise with innovation and industry best practices. With operations across North America, EMEA, and APAC, ArchLynk is trusted by leading global brands to deliver business value through seamless SAP implementations, migrations, and advisory services.For more information, visit www.archlynk.com

