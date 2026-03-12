Together Alliance demonstration: 28 March

Roger McKenzie, NUJ Black Members’ Council co-chair, explains why NUJ members will march in solidarity and hope on 28 March.

As the voices of division grow louder, more confident and seemingly more popular across the country, it is easy to think that all is lost and there is nothing that can be done.

It is far too easy to lose sight of the fact that there are more people of goodwill and committed to getting on with their neighbours than those intent on sowing division.

Not everyone is taken in by the false narratives that seize on the very real economic and social problems in the country in order - without any basis in reality - to scapegoat migrants, Muslims and refugees for all the nation’s ills.

The far right comes forward with false solutions that sound easy but would, in reality, only make life harder for everyone.

So rather than just sit back and allow hatred and division to infect and dominate our country, many people have decided that enough is enough and that we must unite to stand up for all that is good in the knowledge that we have more in common than some would have us believe.

This was the basis of the formation of the Together Alliance, which brings together trade unionists, environmentalists, community activists, faith leaders, musicians, athletes, entertainers and elected representatives.

The Together Alliance, supported by the NUJ along with the TUC and other unions, believes that we can change things together.

The Alliance believes that if we stand together, we can reject narratives of division and racism. We can build solidarity across communities and unite against the far right.

NUJ members cover the many issues that face the country every day in our day jobs. We are also, of course, not just journalists. We are part of our communities.

On many occasions our members face the added complication of having to cover protests by the far right or counter protests. We must be able to carry out our work in the safest possible way. This means journalists must be able to access demonstrations without fear of reprisals for our news coverage.

Equally we must remember that many of our members, including our Black members, are targets of the far right.

We are also trade unionists and with that goes an expectation that we stand for the unity and solidarity of all workers.

The Together Alliance has called a demonstration in London on March 28. This is not a demonstration against anybody. Rather this is a celebration of unity that all of our members can take part in.

There is no reason why demonstrations need to be against anything. They can, as this one is, be about celebrating our togetherness. This is not to diminish the very real fears that many people have about the danger they face from the heightened tensions caused by the far right and politicians who pander to the tropes peddled by them.

I know what this feels like from personal experience.

I began school soon after Enoch Powell’s 1968 so-called ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech. I remember the hatred caused by his racist comments and the abuse I had to endure because of his infamous remarks.

In recent times I feared that comments by UK prime minister Keir Starmer about people feeling like “strangers in their own land” would leave many in the same situation as I faced as a child.

But the March 28 celebration is not just about anti-racism. It is also standing up for the idea of community and also for trade unionism. These are both under attack as they represent people coming together for the common good.

Let’s bring the biggest possible number of NUJ members together in London on March 28 to celebrate unity and our common good.

Register to join the NUJ at the Together Alliance demo on 28 March.

Return to listing