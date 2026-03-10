Together Alliance national demonstration

On 28 March the Together Alliance is organising a mass demonstration in London to show that hope and solidarity are stronger than hate and division.

At the most recent NUJ delegate meeting in April 2025, the union renewed its commitment to opposing racism and uniting against the far right and fascism.

The NUJ is proud to be part of TOGETHER alliance, and will march alongside thousands of community organisations, civil society groups and trade unions - including the Trades Union Congress (TUC), and our sister unions in the Trade Union Co-ordinating Group (TUCG) and Broadcasting, Entertainment & Arts Unions (BEAU).

Join us in London on 28 March. Meeting points and timings will be shared nearer the time.