ITV members win inflation-busting pay rise

The NUJ ITV chapel has secured a pay rise of up to four per cent for staff, and a non consolidated £750 alongside the reinstatement of a redundancy policy, following six months of negotiations.

ITV journalists will receive a four per cent pay rise for staff earning up to £60,000; three per cent for staff earning between £60,000 and £100,000; and two per cent for staff earning more than £100,000. The offer also includes a £750 non-consolidated payment to be awarded this month. This means most members will receive an above-inflation pay award.

A non-pro rata £47,500 minimum redundancy payment has also been reimplemented until 31 December 2026.

The pay claim was originally submitted at the start of September 2025, with negotiations continuing over the following months. During that time, members strongly rejected offers from management before the latest agreement was reached. The offer was also accepted by ITV members at Bectu and Unite.

Martin Fisher, NUJ ITV chapel rep, said:

"These were very difficult negotiations and we sensed there was a strong feeling from members of the joint unions that another below-inflation pay deal would not be accepted and that members wanted something more. This proved to be the case with the company's offer being rejected by ballot twice. “I think what made the difference this year was how Unite, NUJ and Bectu all stood together and supported each other. Having a united front made a massive difference around the negotiating table and ultimately forced the company to both improve their offer and offer additional benefits that had previously been refused. “Not one member as far as I'm aware complained about not receiving a pay rise in January when the rest of the company did, which is testament to their commitment to the unions and support for those fighting to achieve a better deal."

John Sailing, NUJ broadcasting organiser, said:

“We welcome this above inflation pay rise for our members, which recognises journalists' essential contribution to ITV. “Our members have shown unity and determination throughout the months of negotiations since September, standing together to secure a fairer deal at a time when the cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on journalists across the industry.”

The NUJ continues to support members across the media industry to secure fair pay, greater transparency and collective bargaining rights at work. If you’re interested in unionising your workplace and would like support from the NUJ, contact [email protected] .

