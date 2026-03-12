Sedulo Group Marks 20 Years of Competitive Strategy Excellence

Sedulo Group celebrates its 20 year anniversary, marking two decades of delivering intelligence, insights, and competitive strategy to global organizations.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedulo Group proudly announces its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of delivering research-driven strategic insights to some of the largest and most influential brands in the world.

Since its founding, Sedulo has completed more than 2,500 projects across a variety of industries and regions. What began as a focused competitive intelligence research firm has evolved into a full-service competitive strategy consultancy, helping organizations transform information into intelligence, insights, and clear strategic implications.

Over the past 20 years, Sedulo has built a reputation for rigorous research, primary intelligence expertise, and the ability to synthesize complex data into actionable strategies that accelerate growth and strengthen competitive positioning.

“When we launched Sedulo twenty years ago, we were driven by a belief that the quality of a decision can only be as strong as the intelligence behind it,” said Heath Gross, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sedulo Group. “At the time, many organizations were collecting data but struggling to turn it into meaningful insight. Our goal was to bridge that gap. Over time, we realized that clients did not just need research. They needed a thought partner who could help them interpret competitive dynamics and make confident strategic decisions. That realization fundamentally shaped the firm we are today.”

Throughout its history, Sedulo has supported clients at critical inflection points, including product launches, market expansions, major acquisitions, competitive threats, and lifecycle management strategies. The firm’s work has influenced commercial development strategies, portfolio decisions, pricing models, messaging frameworks, and long-term growth plans for global enterprises and emerging innovators alike.

A defining aspect of Sedulo’s growth has been its evolution from a tactical competitive intelligence provider into a strategic advisory partner.

“Our transformation over the past two decades reflects both the changing needs of our clients and the ambition of our team,” said Travis Koberg, Chief Executive Officer of Sedulo Group. “Organizations today operate in increasingly complex and fast-moving markets. They need more than reports. They need clarity, context, and strategic direction. We have intentionally built Sedulo to deliver not just intelligence, but true competitive strategy. That shift has allowed us to deepen client partnerships and deliver measurable impact at the highest levels of decision making.”

Over the past two decades, Sedulo has become a trusted partner to organizations across life sciences, technology, industrials, consumer, professional services, and financial services. By helping clients deeply understand competitors, anticipate market shifts, and refine strategic positioning, Sedulo delivers the clarity and insight required to compete with confidence in complex and evolving markets.

In addition to its project work, Sedulo is recognized for its thought leadership in competitive strategy. Through published insights, conference presentations, and strategic frameworks, the firm has consistently contributed to advancing the discipline beyond traditional data gathering toward integrated strategic advisory.

“Our clients trust us because we combine rigor with perspective,” Gross added. “We pride ourselves on accessing hard to find primary insights, connecting disparate information points, and delivering implications that executives can act on immediately. That commitment to quality and integrity has remained constant from day one.”

As Sedulo looks ahead to the next 20 years, the firm remains focused on innovation, expanding its proprietary intelligence capabilities, and continuing to serve as a strategic partner for organizations facing increasingly complex competitive environments.

For more information about Sedulo Group and its 20-year milestone, please visit www.sedulogroup.com.

About Sedulo Group

Sedulo Group is a full-service competitive strategy consultancy that delivers research-based intelligence, strategic insights, and actionable recommendations. With more than 2,500 projects completed over 20 years, Sedulo partners with clients to accelerate growth, anticipate competitive shifts, and make confident strategic decisions in complex markets. Interested in learning more? Contact us today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.