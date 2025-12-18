Sedulo Group Releases 2025 Life Sciences Competitive Intelligence Survey Report, Highlighting Growing Importance of CI

Sedulo Group released its 2025 Life Sciences CI Survey, revealing CI’s expanding strategic role, rising AI adoption, and continued budget growth.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedulo Group, a leading competitive strategy consultancy, announced the publication of its 2025 Life Sciences Competitive Intelligence Survey Report, the industry’s largest and most comprehensive survey designed by and for life sciences competitive intelligence (CI) professionals. The report provides an in-depth look at how CI functions are structured, how they deliver value, and how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are reshaping the discipline.

Based on 109 global responses from life sciences organizations, the 2025 survey captures perspectives from senior CI leaders, directors, managers, and analysts with more than 1,000 years of combined CI experience. The findings offer a clear snapshot of how life sciences organizations are navigating strategic planning, competitive threats, stakeholder engagement, vendor partnerships, and AI adoption in an increasingly complex and competitive environment.

“Competitive intelligence has moved well beyond tracking competitors or summarizing data,” said Matthew Blandford, Vice President of Business Development at Sedulo Group. “What we see in this year’s survey is a strong signal that CI teams are being asked to play a more strategic role, influencing portfolio decisions, launch planning, and long-term commercial strategy. At the same time, many teams are under pressure to do more with limited resources, which makes clarity, prioritization, and impact measurement more important than ever.”

Key Insights from the 2025 Survey:

The 2025 Life Sciences Competitive Intelligence Survey Report reveals several notable takeaways:

• The structure of the CI function, the number of dedicated CI personnel, and the external budget allocated to CI services differ widely by organizational size.

• Early identification of competitive threats remains the core value of CI, closely followed by informing commercial strategy and portfolio decision-making.

• The frequency of stakeholder interactions plays a major role in satisfaction levels. Daily engagement is most strongly associated with highly satisfied stakeholders.

• AI adoption is accelerating, driven by leadership pressure and efficiency needs, though concerns around data quality, privacy, and expertise continue to slow full-scale deployment.

• For the third consecutive year, CI budgets and team sizes are experiencing modest net growth.

“Life sciences organizations are operating in an environment defined by crowded pipelines, rapid innovation, and intensifying competition,” said Travis Koberg, Chief Executive Officer of Sedulo Group. “This research reinforces what we see every day in our client work: CI is most powerful when it combines high-quality primary intelligence with strong strategic context. As AI continues to evolve, the organizations that succeed will be those that pair technology with human insight to deliver clarity, foresight, and real strategic advantage.”

About the Report:

The 2025 Life Sciences Competitive Intelligence Survey Report examines CI organizational models, aims and practices, stakeholder engagement approaches, AI utilization, vendor engagement, and industry outlook. Insights and recommendations are woven throughout the report, with a dedicated section consolidating key takeaways to help CI leaders benchmark their organizations and identify opportunities for improvement.

The full report is available for download at https://sedulogroup.com/life-sciences-ci-survey-report-2025/.

About Sedulo Group

Sedulo Group is a full-service competitive strategy consultancy that helps organizations accelerate growth and strengthen their competitive position through actionable insights. With deep expertise across life sciences, Sedulo partners with pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies at every stage of development, delivering intelligence, analysis, and decision-ready insights that inform high-stakes strategic decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.