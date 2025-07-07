Sedulo Group Named to Consulting Magazine’s List of 'The 2025 Best Boutique Firms to Work For'

Prestigious Recognition Underscores Sedulo’s Commitment to Excellence in Culture, Talent, and Strategic Impact

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedulo Group, a leading provider of competitive strategy consulting services, is proud to announce its selection to Consulting Magazine’s prestigious list of The 2025 Best Boutique Firms to Work For. The annual ranking honors boutique consulting firms that excel in employee satisfaction, workplace culture, career development, and client impact.

This recognition places Sedulo among an elite group of firms celebrated for creating exceptional work environments and delivering meaningful, strategy-driven results for clients. The award is based on a comprehensive survey of consulting professionals and reflects the firm’s dedication to fostering a culture of growth, collaboration, and purpose.

“Being named one of the best boutique firms to work for is both humbling and validating,” said Travis Koberg, CEO of Sedulo Group. “We’ve always believed that our people are our greatest asset. This honor reflects their passion, talent, and tireless commitment to delivering insights that empower our clients to lead.”

Founded in 2005, Sedulo Group operates at the intersection of primary research and strategic consulting. The firm partners with clients across a variety of sectors, helping them solve complex challenges, anticipate competitive threats, and accelerate growth. Through a combination of best-in-class research, strategic frameworks, and deep industry expertise, Sedulo transforms information into actionable insights that fuel better business decisions.

A Culture Built on Curiosity and Integrity

Sedulo’s inclusion on Consulting Magazine’s 2025 list reflects high marks across six key dimensions: culture, work-life balance, compensation and benefits, client engagement, career development, and leadership. The firm’s structure, collaborative environment, and focus on continuous learning have made it a magnet for top-tier talent seeking to make a tangible impact.

“We strive to create an environment where people are empowered to think deeply, ask difficult questions, and bring bold ideas to the table,” said Heath Gross, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “That mindset drives both individual growth and exceptional client outcomes.”

Looking Ahead

The honor comes at a time of rapid momentum for Sedulo, following the expansion of its Business Services Group and continued growth of its Life Sciences Group. Both teams continue to support industry-leading clients and innovative challengers alike with competitive intelligence, market insights, and strategy consulting. “We’re deeply grateful to our team and our clients,” added Koberg. “This recognition is the result of mutual trust, shared ambition, and a relentless focus on delivering value.”

As Sedulo looks to the future, it remains committed to attracting the brightest minds in consulting and empowering them to help clients win in complex, fast-moving markets.

About Sedulo Group

Sedulo Group is a full-service competitive strategy consultancy that delivers unparalleled insight through a unique combination of primary intelligence, proprietary methodologies, and deep domain expertise. Serving clients globally across industries, Sedulo helps organizations uncover hidden threats, identify emerging opportunities, and make confident, informed decisions.

For more information about Sedulo Group, visit www.sedulogroup.com.

