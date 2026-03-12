Tourism hosts graduation ceremony for Limpopo chefs, 11 Mar

The Department of Tourism will host a graduation ceremony to honour Chefs in the Limpopo Province who successfully completed the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme. The 30 students will receive NQF Level 5 Occupational Trade certificates, fulfilling their dreams of being accredited chefs in the tourism sector.

The RPL programme is a Tourism Sector Human Resource Strategy (TSHRS) intervention of the Department of Tourism that recognises the prior learning of Chefs and awards them with the relevant occupational qualification and designation.

The programme empowers beneficiaries to explore diverse career growth opportunities in the hospitality industry. To date, the RPL has upskilled and awarded trade certificates to more than 260 chefs in various provinces.

The RPL graduation takes place as the country prepares to mark Human Rights Month in March 2026. South Africa commemorates the sacrifices made in the struggle for liberation and access to basic human rights, such as the right to education. The event will highlight the significance of Government programmes in empowering and uplifting the youth and communities through tourism's skills programmes.

Members of the media are invited to attend:

RPL graduation ceremony

Date: Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Venue: Limpopo Chefs Academy – Mokopane Limpopo Province

Time: 09h30 for 10h00​

RSVP: Members of the media can confirm their attendance to Ms. Sindi Zwane – Media Liaison (DT) via Cell/ WhatsApp: 081 267 4665 or e-mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za

