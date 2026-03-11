MPD Makes Arrests in a Southeast Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.
On Sunday, December 21, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 700 block of 51st Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. A verbal dispute between the suspect and an adult male victim escalated when the suspect shot the victim during an outdoor social gathering. The victim fled the scene in a vehicle and transported himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
MPD Detectives investigating the case were able to gather leads identifying the suspect.
On March 10, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Dontae Carthens, of Southeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 25191222
###
