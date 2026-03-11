MPD Seeking Suspects in 8th Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an aggravated assault in Southeast.

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the suspects assaulted the victim in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The suspects then proceeded to follow the victim, assault the victim again, and flee the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26030706

###