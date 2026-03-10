Suspect Charged in 16th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a Columbia Heights homicide.



On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 3:07 a.m., Third District officers responded to a 911 hang-up in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. Officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a residence. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.



The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Nyesha Walden-Hatcher, of Northwest, DC.



Previously on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members from the Connecticut Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force (CVCFTF) arrested 35-year-old Tyjuan Bazemore in Middletown, CT.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Bazemore was extradited to the custody of the MPD Fugitive Unit and transported to the Homicide Branch where he was formally charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Second Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).

MPD would like to thank the Connecticut Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force (CVCFTF) for their help with locating and arresting the suspect in Connecticut.



CCN: 26014251

###