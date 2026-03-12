GoML & Plumbata Launch AI Platform to Structure & Interpret Complex Union Agreements for Engineering & Construction

In the construction industry, union agreements often exceed 600 pages. Plumbata turns these agreements into structured, computable intelligence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML, a leading Generative AI development company and AWS partner, today announced a strategic partnership with Plumbata , a construction technology firm, to launch an industry-first AI-powered platform for structuring and interpreting complex union labor agreements. The platform is designed to transform how construction firms navigate the complexities of union agreements, reducing manual review time by up to 95%.In the construction industry, union agreements often exceed 600 pages, containing intricate rules for labor rates, overtime, geographic zones, and shift premiums that vary by trade and region. Traditionally, these documents were parsed manually — a process that was error-prone, time-consuming, and difficult to scale.“Union agreements are the backbone of the construction industry, but they’ve historically been locked inside dense documents that are extremely difficult to interpret at scale,” said Bill McCormick, CEO of Plumbata. “Working with GoML and the AWS ecosystem, we’re turning those agreements into structured, computable intelligence and building what we believe will become one of the largest structured databases of construction union agreements in the world.”Built using GoML’s Agentic AI and document intelligence accelerators and rule engine, Plumbata’s platform automates document ingestion and AI-powered extraction of wage rates, classifications, geographic zones, and rule conditions from union agreements. The solution converts unstructured union agreement PDFs into validated, structured data, enabling Plumbata’s engineering and construction clients to identify labor rates, overtime rules, and regional adjustments in minutes instead of days. The structured data also powers Plumbata’s broader platform, including its Pactum contract intelligence engine, Tabula field data capture tools, and Forma analytics dashboards.As the number of agreements structured within the platform grows, the underlying dataset becomes increasingly valuable for benchmarking, analytics, and AI-driven insights across projects and jurisdictions.“The ability to precisely interpret these dense union agreements gives Plumbata’s construction customers the visibility they need to eliminate costly errors and negotiate from a position of data-driven strength,” said Rishabh Sood , Founder, GoML. “We helped Plumbata build the agentic AI engine within 8 weeks based on our AI Matic delivery accelerators.”The platform integrates a rule engine that applies contract logic to extracted data, enabling consistent interpretation of overtime triggers, regional adjustments, and labor classifications across projects.About GoMLGoML is a leading generative AI development company that designs, builds, and manages enterprise-grade AI applications. As an audited AWS Healthcare and Machine Learning Competency partner, GoML helps organizations build production-ready AI pilots in as little as 8 weeks. Leveraging a suite of proven AI boilerplates, GoML accelerates AI adoption with a “use-case first” approach, delivering solutions that provide value from Day 1.About PlumbataPlumbata is a construction technology company developing AI-powered software for labor intelligence and contract performance in large engineering and construction projects. Its platform structures complex union agreements and connects them with field observations and project data to provide actionable insights on labor compliance, cost exposure, and contract performance. Founded by industry veterans with experience delivering multi-billion-dollar infrastructure and mining projects, Plumbata is building one of the first structured intelligence platforms for construction labor agreements. The company currently has multiple patents pending across several jurisdictions related to AI-enabled contract and labor measurement technologies.

