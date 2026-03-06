GoML Collaborates with Little Lunches to Power AI Dietitian Assistant for Personalized Family Nutrition

GoML, a leading AI development company and AWS partner, announced its work to support the launch of Little Lunches’ AI-powered Dietitian Assistant.

Our collaboration with GoML strengthened the technical foundation of our AI Dietitian so families can get trusted, personalized nutrition support while maintaining Little Lunches' clinical integrity.” — Jessica Facussé, Co-Founder, Little Lunches

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Dietitian Assistant expands Little Lunches’ mission to provide trusted, age-appropriate feeding guidance to more than 500,000 families worldwide. Built to reflect the standards and expertise of Little Lunches’ certified dietitians, pediatricians, and feeding therapists, the assistant delivers real-time, personalized nutrition guidance in both English and Spanish.As Little Lunches continues to scale globally, the company sought to extend the reach of its clinical expertise through advanced AI infrastructure capable of delivering instant, context-aware support to families navigating dietary needs, allergies, and feeding milestones.“AI should elevate expert guidance, not replace it,” said Jessica Facussé, Co-Founder of Little Lunches. “Through our collaboration with GoML, we’ve strengthened the technical foundation of our AI Dietitian so families can access trusted, personalized nutrition support at scale, while maintaining the clinical integrity that defines Little Lunches.”Built using GoML’s Agentic AI accelerator framework and secure vector-based architecture, the solution enhances the performance, scalability, and reliability of Little Lunches’ AI platform while safeguarding proprietary content and user privacy. The system is designed with strict guardrails and anonymized data processing to ensure safe, secure interactions.Commenting on the technical engagement, Rishabh Sood, Founder and CEO at GoML, said “Little Lunches transforms static nutrition content, expert advice and recipes into an intuitive, conversational experience. By combining agentic reasoning with strict guardrails, we were able to help Little Lunches provide reliable food guidance to more than 500,000 families.”The assistant is designed with a privacy-first architecture, with user interactions processed using anonymization and data minimization practices before being incorporated into structured systems for personalization and improvement.The AI Dietitian Assistant represents a key milestone in Little Lunches’ broader AI-driven personalization strategy, aimed at making expert nutrition guidance more accessible to families worldwide.Rishabh Sood, Founder, GoML and Jessica Facussé, Co-Founder, Little Lunches will talk about the challenges of engineering and deploying AI at scale during a LinkedIn session on Tuesday 03 - 10 - 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.About GoMLGoML is a leading generative AI development company that designs, builds, and manages enterprise-grade AI applications. As an audited AWS Healthcare and Machine Learning Competency partner, GoML helps organizations build production-ready AI Pilots in 8 weeks. Leveraging a suite of proven AI Boilerplates, GoML accelerates AI adoption with a "use-case first" approach, delivering solutions that provide value from Day 1.About Little LunchesLittle Lunches is a personalized meal planning platform trusted by more than 500,000 families worldwide. Featuring curated recipes and feeding guidance developed by certified dietitians, pediatricians, and feeding therapists, Little Lunches simplifies healthy eating for babies, toddlers, kids, and families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.