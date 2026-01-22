GoML and TripAI Launch Industry-First Agentic AI Solution for Airline Taxi-Out Fuel Optimization

GoML and TripAI announce the deployment of an agentic AI solution for airlines fuel optimization.

The GoML team’s expertise in AI, MLOps and data engineering was key to building an enterprise-ready platform. Their work drives our advanced Agentic AI initiatives in operations and fuel optimization.” — Samar Khan, Founder & CEO, TripAI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML , a global leader in production-grade Generative AI, announced the deployment of an Agentic AI solution for airlines fuel optimization for TripAI, an AI powered travel and aviation platform solutions provider.Fuel consumption is one of the largest operating expenses for airlines. Taxi-out decisions are typically governed by static SOPs. Flight operations, dispatchers, and crews rely heavily on manual judgment. Real-time variables such as weather, load, weight, fuel flow, runway conditions and historical behaviour make consistent optimization difficult.GoML and TripAI tackle a long-standing blind spot in ground operations with a modular, agentic AI solution that optimizes taxi-out fuel consumption. Leveraging high-precision, data-driven workflows and Single Engine Taxi Out (SETO) protocols, it uncovers 1%–3% potential fuel savings and even greater potential for cargo airlines with older fleets, wide body aircrafts and longer routes."The GoML team’s expertise in AI, MLOps, and data engineering was key to delivering our MVP and building a scalable, enterprise-ready platform. Their work laid the foundation for our global expansion in aviation and drives our advanced Agentic AI initiatives in operations, fuel optimization, and sustainability," says Samar Khan, Founder & CEO, TripAI.Built using GoML’s proprietary AI Matic accelerators, the TripAI solution combines predictive machine learning with a conversational agentic AI engine. Dispatchers and flight crews can query operational data in plain English. The system analyzes load sheets, METAR reports, and historical pilot behavior to generate real-time recommendations. The solution emphasizes explainability, with the agent designed to explain each recommendation. Justifications reference runway length, wind conditions, aircraft weight, visibility and operational constraints.“This agentic AI solution is yet another example of an explainable AI and ML layer unlocking immense value from previously rigid SOP-driven processes,” said Rishabh Sood , Founder of GoML. “We co-created the solution with TripAI using our proprietary AI Matic accelerators on AWS Gen AI infrastructure to enable expert-level decision support for airlines at scale.”The TripAI solution is grounded in aircraft manuals and real operational data. By identifying patterns and recommending actions such as targeted crew briefings or SOP refinements, GoML and TripAI are laying the groundwork for more efficient and sustainable aviation operations.About GoMLGoML is a leading Generative AI engineering firm headquartered in New York. The company specializes in building and operating production-grade AI systems for highly regulated industries, including Aviation, Healthcare and Financial Services.Through its proprietary AI Matic framework and enterprise LLM boilerplates, GoML helps organizations move from pilot to production quickly. Its systems are secure, scalable and designed to deliver measurable ROI from day one.For more information, visit www.goml.io About TripAITripAI is a Product and Technology Services company focused on solving key challenges in the Travel and Hospitality industry using AI and Data. TripAI offers comprehensive solutions and services to help technology-driven businesses expedite their digital transformation efforts.For more information, visit https://tripai.io

