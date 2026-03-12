Sphera Wins Five-Year Sole-Source Hazardous Materials Contract from the Defense Logistics Agency

Paul Marushka, CEO and President of Sphera

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera today announced the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded Sphera a five-year, sole-source contract to deliver and sustain the Hazardous Materials Management System (HMMS) in support of the Department of War (DoW) and associated federal agencies.This award follows Sphera’s recent announcement that HMMS would be deployed across the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) operations and serve as the agency-wide standard for hazardous material management.Under the contract, Sphera will deliver, sustain and modernize the HMMS suite — strengthening chemical lifecycle management, improving data integrity, and enhancing enterprise visibility across the U.S. federal government’s defense and aerospace operations worldwide.“This award is a testament to the trust our customers place in Sphera and our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions with precision and accountability,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “Our expertise in chemical lifecycle management and regulatory intelligence enables us to support some of the most demanding operational environments in the world. We are proud to continue partnering with the DLA to advance modernization, strengthen compliance and enhance operational resilience.”The five-year performance period lays a solid foundation for continued innovation, including enhanced analytics and alignment with evolving cloud and security standards. Under the DLA, this contract vehicle is open to both DoW and non-DoW agencies to leverage.The award reflects the U.S. federal government’s confidence in Sphera’s technology, domain expertise and past performance managing mission-critical hazardous materials programs that underpin readiness, compliance, logistics and environmental stewardship across complex operational environments.###About SpheraSphera is the leading Operational Intelligence Platform unifying risk, safety and sustainability insights into actionable intelligence that drives enterprise performance. Powered by Sphera AI, our platform integrates operational insights across EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, process safety and supply chains – providing enterprise-wide visibility, control and resilience that turns uncertainty into opportunity. We have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

