Sphera Named a Leader in the 2026 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software

In the report, Sphera was recognized for excellence in enterprise carbon intelligence, advanced product foot printing and value chain execution capabilities

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spherahas been recognized in the Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software report by independent analyst firm Verdantix.Sphera, assessed for its Integrated Sustainability approach that helps solve supply chain, product and corporate sustainability challenges, was named a leader – the highest ranking – among seven other vendors. Sphera achieved market leading scores for the following capabilities:Value chain emissions managementCarbon emissions calculations engineData acquisitionData management“This recognition cements Sphera’s status as a market-leading provider of AI-powered Operational Intelligence in the value chain emissions space,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “As carbon management software capabilities continue to converge, Verdantix identifies product-level carbon management and AI-enabled functionality as key areas of differentiation in an evolving market, with Sphera standing out for its enterprise carbon intelligence solutions, combining scientifically rigorous methodologies, deep lifecycle assessment expertise and operational execution tools designed for complex global enterprises.”Sphera’s Managed LCA Content database, which offers over 20,000 annually updated, third party-verified datasets, including 1,000 models, and taps into data from over 60 industry associations, sets the industry standard, feeding most companies' emissions calculations globally.The report concludes that, as capabilities across the carbon management software market continue to converge, many features are turning into table stakes. With customer requirements evolving in line with the changing technological and regulatory landscape, AI-enabled capabilities and product-level carbon emissions management are emerging as core differentiators.Alessandra Leggieri, Senior Analyst at Verdantix said, “Leading carbon management platforms are distinguished not only by automation, but by their ability to deliver scientifically grounded, product-level carbon intelligence that supports operational decision-making across global enterprises.”The Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software report offers a fact-based benchmark of 21 of the most prominent carbon management software providers. Using the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis relied on structured vendor questionnaires, live demonstrations and briefing sessions, scoring vendors across 12 capability and 9 momentum categories.###About SpheraSphera is the leading Operational Intelligence Platform unifying risk, safety and sustainability insights into actionable intelligence that drives enterprise performance. Powered by Sphera AI, our platform integrates operational insights across EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, process safety and supply chains – providing enterprise-wide visibility, control and resilience that turns uncertainty into opportunity. We have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.