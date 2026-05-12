Nearly Half of Companies Lose Up to 4% of Revenue Due to Supply Chain Disruption

The study found that 44.5% of organizations experienced annual revenue losses of 3–4% due to disruption over the past three years; average annual loss 2.4%.

“Recent events have made clear risk is both hidden and overwhelming. Organizations still can’t identify or prioritize what matters. The gap between signal and action is where revenue is lost.” ” — Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply chain disruption is now a recurring driver of financial loss, with nearly half of organizations losing up to 4% of annual revenue, according to new research from Sphera The study, based on a survey of 200 Chief Operating Officers (COOs) and Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), found that 44.5% of organizations experienced annual revenue losses of 3–4% due to disruption over the past three years, with an average annual loss of 2.4%.But the research reveals the issue is not a lack of visibility. It is a failure to act in time.Organizations take an average of 8.7 hours to detect disruption and more than 40 hours to understand its impact — creating a multi-day delay between risk emerging and effective response. During this window, disruption escalates and financial loss compounds.“Disruption is no longer the exception—it is a constant,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “What recent events have made clear is that risk is both hidden and overwhelming. Organizations are dealing with more signals than ever, but they still can’t identify or prioritize what actually matters. This isn’t a visibility problem—it’s an insight and timing problem. The gap between signal and action is where revenue is lost.”Despite rising awareness, organizations remain exposed. 100% of executives surveyed report concern about potential supply chain disruption linked to instability in the Strait of Hormuz, with 36% “very concerned.”Yet this awareness is not translating into faster decisions or coordinated action.The research also highlights a structural blind spot across supply chains. While most organizations monitor Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, only 12% have visibility into Tier 3 and beyond — where disruption often originates. These hidden upstream dependencies, combined with delayed response, create systemic exposure that is difficult to detect and harder to manage in real time.From Signals to Decisions, Actions, and OutcomesTo address these challenges, Sphera today announced new Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) capabilities designed to transform how organizations identify, prioritize, and respond to risk.Sphera’s platform:Reveals hidden dependencies across components, materials, and supply pathsConnects risk signals directly to products and business impactDraws on exclusive proprietary datasets supporting confident, defensible decisionsSphera AI turns complex data into clear, real-time risk insightFilters noise to surface the risks that matter mostEnables faster, coordinated response through AI-driven workflowsBy connecting insight, decision-making, and execution into a single system, organizations can reduce response times, mitigate disruption impact, and strengthen supply chain resilience.###About SpheraSphera is the leading Operational Intelligence Platform unifying risk, safety and sustainability insights into actionable intelligence that drives enterprise performance. Powered by Sphera AI, our platform integrates operational insights across EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, process safety and supply chains – providing enterprise-wide visibility, control and resilience that turns uncertainty into opportunity. We have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

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