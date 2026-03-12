Accelovant Unveils MPX‑EDGE: High‑Performance Edge AI/MIMO Controller for Next‑Gen Semiconductor Tools

MPX-EDGE AI/MIMO Controller

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelovant Technologies Corporation, a leader in fiber optic sensing and control solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and critical power, today announced MPX EDGE, a 100 kHz data acquisition, sub millisecond AI/MIMO controller designed to bring real time, model based control to the point-of-process as fabs push toward the 2 nm design node and beyond.MPX-EDGE gives equipment makers a 100kHz sampling rate combined with code-stack access to run their own IP protected AI models with sub millisecond control. AI models with sub millisecond control. The MPX -EDGE is modular, with plug-and-play isolated I/O channels to accommodate most sensor inputs, including native optical sensors for fiber -optic thermometry where Accelovant is already recognized as a price -performance leader. “MPX EDGE is a natural extension of our mission: fast precise, reliable measurement that directly improves yield and cost for our customers,” said Ondrej Mecl, Chief Solutions Officer for Accelovant Technologies. “MPX‑EDGE activates the ultra‑high‑bandwidth, low‑latency signal‑processing architecture originally built into the MPX optical platform, unleashing its native AI/ML inference and closed‑loop control capability directly at the semiconductor tool edge.”Accelovant will showcase MPX EDGE as a sponsoring company at Smarter Sensors, Smarter Fabs : AI at the Edge in Semiconductor Manufacturing, a SEMI workshop taking place March 18–19, 2026 in Milpitas, California. Attendees will be able to see MPX EDGE, review performance data, and discuss integration paths for existing and future 2nm tools with Accelovant’s engineering team.For more information about MPX EDGE and Accelovant’s portfolio of fiber optic thermometry solutions, please contact solutions@accelovant.comTo learn more about fiber-optic sensing solutions from Accelovant, please visit www.accelovant.com Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant a leader in the technology, design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing and control solutions for semiconductor, industrial, critical power, and data center markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement and control solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com

