Accelovant Raises Reliability Bar with Fault‑Tolerant Sensor Platform Compliant to EtherCAT® SEMI ETG 5003.2061

Modular from 1 to 24 Channels

Accelovant's newest MPX high‑reliability, high‑value alternative to conventional fiber‑optic converters: SEMI ETG 5003.2061‑compliant, modular, fault-tolerant.

Everyone in the industry knows converter failures are a chronic headache. The MPX‑EC2 offers higher reliability, stronger performance, and superior price‑performance in one unified platform.” — Fred Liu, former Intel executive and Director of Quality

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelovant , an innovative developer of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, critical power, and AI data center markets, announced the launch of the MPX-EC2, a fully compliant SEMI ETG 5003.2061 modular ‘base-station converter’ for fiber optic temperature sensing. The MPX-EC2 can accommodate up to 24 sensor channels per unit, EIA-485 Modbus, 4-20 mA, EtherCATETG 5003.2061, and embedded fault tolerance – making it the most DfR (design for reliability) system available today.Fault-Tolerance and Testing: Accelovant leads by example in demonstrating reliability and design integrity. The MPX‑EC2 reliability is demonstrated under Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT), during which the unit operated flawlessly under conditions exceeding 200% of its specified limits—maintaining performance well within its intended operating parameters.“Everyone in the industry knows converter failures are a chronic headache,” said Fred Liu, former Intel executive and Director of Quality. “The MPX‑EC2 demonstrates there’s a better path—offering higher reliability, stronger performance, and superior price‑performance in one unified platform.” To learn more about fiber-optic sensing solutions from Accelovant, please visit www.accelovant.com About Accelovant:Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant a leader in the technology, design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and data center markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.