Accelovant Definitively Enters Critical Power Market with Fiber Optical-Thermocouple™

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelovant, an innovative developer of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, critical power, and AI data center markets, announced its launch of the Fiber Optical-Thermocouple™, a breakthrough in fiber optic sensing for the critical power applications. The Fiber Optical-Thermocouple™ is an all-optical, direct-lug attached contact sensor fully compliant with BIL 250kV, AC withstand, DC withstand for applications up to 38kV, and meets EFT, ESD, and radiated immunity requirements for industrial applications.Fiber optic sensing – The gold-standard: With more than one million sensors deployed worldwide and annual installations surpassing 45,000 points, fiber optic technology is the most trusted solution globally - outpacing all other continuous thermal monitoring methods by 10x—making it the clear choice for reliability and scale in critical power applications.Fiber Optical-Thermocouple™ Breaks the Cost Barrier: With the introduction of Optical-Thermocouple™, continuous asset health monitoring is now possible without compromise. Previously, non-contact sensors like infrared and wireless emerged as cost-saving alternatives because fiber optic solutions were simply out of reach for many budget-sensitive applications. However, these alternatives required tradeoffs in safety and measurement accuracy.“AI data centers and MV switchgear designer have long been forced to choose costly alternatives for temperature and health monitoring. With this breakthrough, fiber optic sensors—finally affordable and easy to install—bring gold-standard accuracy to asset health monitoring. For the first time, users don’t have to compromise on safety or cost,” said Michael Goldstein, Accelovant’s CEO. “The advanced data quality and performance of fiber optics will be essential as we increase reliance on intelligent model-based diagnostics.”To learn more about fiber-optic sensing solutions from Accelovant, please visit www.accelovant.com About Accelovant:Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant a leader in the technology, design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and data center markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com

