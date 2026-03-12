LA Toy Store Asks Community to Help Fund Easter Baskets for Hospitalized Children

Annamarie von Firley, owner of Adventuretown Toy Emporium, delivers donated Easter Baskets to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Adventuretown Toy Emporium invites supporters nationwide to donate $5 toward Easter baskets for children spending the holiday at Children's Hospital LA.

Spending time in the hospital is stressful for everyone, especially for young children.” — Annamarie von Firley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Easter, young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) won't have to spend the holiday empty-handed. Adventuretown Toy Emporium is launching its third annual Easter basket fundraiser, calling on community members to help fill the 380-bed hospital with holiday joy on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The campaign invites supporters to donate in $5 increments online, with every $30 raised covering the full cost of one Easter basket. Baskets will be hand-delivered to the hospital on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

This initiative is the latest expression of a partnership that runs deep. For six consecutive years, Adventuretown has participated in CHLA's Make March Matter campaign — pledging 20% of all March sales toward the hospital's $2 million annual fundraising goal. Launched in 2016, the campaign has united local businesses and corporate partners across Los Angeles, collectively raising more than $10 million for critical pediatric medical care.

Last year's basket drive set a target of 375 baskets — one for nearly every bed in the hospital. While the final total fell short of that goal, the store raised enough to deliver baskets valued at $1,400, touching the lives of a portion of the patients spending Easter at CHLA.

"Last year's Easter baskets were a huge hit with the kids," said Annamarie von Firley, Founder and President of Adventuretown. "Knowing that these gifts brightened the lives of the children makes us want to do more for them. Spending time in the hospital is stressful for everyone, especially for young children. Making a difference, even for a day, for the children spending Easter in the hospital is something that anyone can do when they donate $5."

This year, the store is aiming higher — and the baskets themselves have been thoughtfully designed with hospitalized children in mind. Every basket includes a sensory toy with an Easter theme, selected specifically to help reduce anxiety common among children facing extended stays or surgical procedures. A second activity item is tailored by age group: children under 7 receive an Easter-themed coloring kit; those between 7 and 12 get nine feet of puzzles and games; and teens and young adults ages 12–21 receive an Easter origami set.

All activity kits are sourced from the Czech Republic and engineered for compact portability. Each 3 x 4-inch box unrolls into a single continuous 9-foot sheet of creative projects — made possible through a specially reengineered printing process. Beyond keeping children occupied during their stay, these hands-on activities support the development of fine motor skills and problem-solving capabilities.

The number of baskets delivered will reflect the total funds raised. Community members can contribute at https://www.adventuretowntoys.com/make-march-matter-2026.html. Additionally, 20% of all purchases made through the Adventuretown website during March will be donated directly to CHLA.

