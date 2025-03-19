LA Toy Store and Robotics Team #687 Partner with Top Toy Companies to Donate Toys to Eaton Fire-impacted Children.

Evette Cisneros of PACTL gratefully accepts a wonderful toy donation from the dedicated members of Robotics Team #687 and Annamarie von Firley of Adventuretown Toy Emporium. This generous act is set to spark joy and hope in the lives of children facing tough times.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventuretown Toy Emporium, in collaboration with the California Academy of Math and Science’s Robotics Team #687, also known as the “Nerd Herd,” and leading toy manufacturers, is bringing hope and joy to children who lost their homes in the devastating Eaton Fire. Together, they have collected and donated hundreds of toys distributed to affected families through the Pasadena/Altadena Coalition of Transformative Leaders (PACTL) on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM in Pasadena, CA.

Recognizing the importance of play in a child’s development and emotional well-being, Annamarie von Firley, President of Adventuretown Toy Emporium, reached out to the toy manufacturers her business partners with, recalling her similar efforts during previous LA wildfires. Her call for corporate toy donations was met with generosity from Project Genius, Thames & Kosmos, and Safari LTD, who stepped up to provide high-quality educational and imaginative toys for displaced children.

At the same time, the Nerd Herd Robotics Team #687 from Carson, led a community toy drive focused on robotics-related toys to support children who lost everything in the fires. Despite coming from a disadvantaged community themselves, the Nerd Herd team successfully collected over 50 toys to bring smiles to those in need.

The donated toys will be distributed through PACTL, a nonprofit organization committed to unifying and uplifting youth, parents, and professionals through social policy advocacy and community engagement. The organization’s Saturday Academy program for K-5 includes 12 children directly impacted by the Eaton Fire, are among the first to receive toys. Additionally, PACTL serves children and youth throughout the week, ensuring that these donations reach as many affected families as possible.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of these companies and students who have come together to make a difference in the lives of children who have lost so much,” said Annamarie von Firley. “Play is a powerful tool for healing, and we hope these toys bring comfort and joy to the children as they rebuild their lives.”

For more information about this transformational event, contact Annamarie von Firley, Adventuretown Toy Emporium. Contact information provided below.

