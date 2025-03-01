LA Toy Store Partners with Donors to Bring Easter Baskets to Hospitalized Kids

Annamarie von Firley, President of Adventuretown Toy Emporium, delivered donated baskets to Children's Hospital Los Angeles in March 2024.

Marking its second year, Adventuretown Toy Emporium, aided by community contributions, seeks to donate 375 Easter baskets to children at Children’s Hospital LA.

Making a difference, even for a day, for the children spending Easter in the hospital is something that anyone can do when they donate $5.” — Annamarie von Firley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The children at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are in for a special treat this Easter, thanks to Adventuretown Toy Emporium. For the second consecutive year, the store is raising funds to ensure each child staying at CHLA during Easter receives a heartfelt Easter Basket to brighten their day. Adventuretown has long been a supporter of CHLA, contributing to the Make March Matter campaign for the past five years. As part of this effort, the store donates 20% of all March sales to help the hospital reach its $2 million fundraising goal. Since launching in 2016, the campaign has brought together local businesses and corporate partners, raising over $10 million to fund essential medical care for children in Los Angeles. This Easter, Adventuretown is going the extra mile engaging the community to help deliver baskets to those who will be spending the holiday in the hospital.

Adventuretown Toy Emporium set an ambitious goal last year to raise funds for 375 Easter baskets to bring joy to the patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which has 380 beds. Although the full target was not reached last year, the store made significant strides, raising enough to deliver Easter baskets valued at $1400 that ensured most of the children received a special Easter gift. This year, Adventuretown is confident that they can surpass last year’s number of donations by inviting community members to donate $5 towards the purchase of Easter baskets valued at $30. The impact of each donation will brighten the lives of children spending Easter in the hospital. “Last year’s Easter baskets were a huge hit with the kids,” says Adventuretown Founder and President, Annamarie von Firley. “Knowing that these gifts brightened the lives of the children makes us want to do more for them. Spending time in the hospital is stressful for everyone, especially for young children. Making a difference, even for a day, for the children spending Easter in the hospital is something that anyone can do when they donate $5.”

Every Easter basket features a sensory toy with an Easter theme, specially chosen to help ease the anxiety that children often face during extended hospital stays or before surgery. Additionally, each basket includes another engaging activity, carefully selected based on the child’s age. For children under 7 years old, they will receive a compact Easter-themed coloring kit. Children 7-12 years old will receive 9 feet of puzzles and games in the same compact format. Children 12-21 years old will receive an Easter origami activity set. Sourced from the Czech Republic, these compact kits are designed to keep children busy during their hospital stays. Each 3 x 4-inch box unfolds into 9 feet of creative projects—a feat made possible by a specially reengineered printing process that produces one continuous 9-foot sheet. The hands-on activities not only help pass the time but also promote the development of fine motor skills and enhance problem-solving abilities.

Adventuretown invites the community to support this meaningful cause by making donations through their website at https://www.adventuretowntoys.com/make-march-matter-2025.html. Donations are accepted in $5 increments, with each $30 covering the cost of one Easter basket. In addition, 20% of all March sales through their website will be donated to CHLA. The baskets will be delivered to the hospital on Saturday, April 19th, ensuring they reach children on Easter Sunday. The total number of baskets distributed will depend on the funds raised. For any inquiries, see the contact information below.

