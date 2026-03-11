WYDOT returns to finish work on the Green River tunnel

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), with contract crews from Casper Electric, will be closing the eastbound tunnel near Green River in preparation for head-to-head traffic beginning Monday, March 23rd. The closure will allow crews to install concrete barriers and glare shields for head-to-head traffic for the duration of the work.

The closure will take 3 days and during that time eastbound Interstate 80 traffic will be rerouted onto Flaming Gorge Way. In addition, the eastbound on ramp on the west end of Green River (near Penny’s Diner) will be closed to traffic. Crews will be working during daylight hours, roughly 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get the concrete barriers in place.

“We will do our best to get this work done as quickly as possible, and limit the impacts to the community,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

Once the concrete barrier is placed, traffic will be moved back onto I-80 until Monday, March 30. On March 30, traffic will be switched to head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel to allow crews to finish the work in the westbound tunnel. Over the next few months, crews will be installing new conduit and lighting in the westbound tunnel. The work is scheduled for completion around the end of June this year.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. WYDOT is committed to providing the public with update information as work progresses.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.