StudyFetch Collaborates with Miles College on 'Access for All' AI Workforce Initiative

The initiative led by Miles College will support up to 750 underserved high school students in Alabama beginning in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StudyFetch today announced its collaboration with Miles College on Access for All, a workforce preparedness initiative led by the College that will support up to 750 underserved high school students in the State of Alabama beginning in 2026. The initiative aims to expand early exposure to AI literacy and workforce pathways at a time when educators and employers are increasingly focused on preparing students for an AI-enabled economy. Supported by UNCF, the program is designed to help students explore post-secondary and workforce pathways in an increasingly AI-driven economy.Workforce-ready content for the “Access for All” program is being developed by StudyFetch in collaboration with NVIDIA, the global leader in accelerated computing and AI. This effort stems from their shared commitment under the White House Pledge to America’s Youth to invest in AI education. Funding support from UNCF, StudyFetch, and NVIDIA is intended to help ensure participating students maintain access as they transition through post-secondary pathways.The initiative responds to growing concerns that many students, particularly those from underserved communities, graduate without early exposure to industry-relevant skills or a clear understanding of emerging career opportunities. A recent study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce underscores this gap, finding that 84% of hiring managers believe most high school students lack the skills and career awareness needed to successfully enter today’s workforce.“Our collaborations with StudyFetch and NVIDIA represent more than innovation, they are intentional preparation. We are equipping our students with cutting-edge AI tools that enhance learning, sharpen critical thinking, and accelerate career readiness. We are leveraging advanced AI tools not only to enhance academic achievement on our campus, but to build a high school-to-college workforce readiness pipeline. We are preparing students earlier, smarter, and more strategically for the demands of a global economy. This initiative ensures learners from high school through graduation are equipped with the skills, confidence, and technological fluency to compete, contribute, and lead in high-growth industries,” said Miles President Bobbie Knight.Through the program, participating students will engage in a workforce preparedness experience developed by StudyFetch, beginning with industry-informed content from NVIDIA Academy and the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute. The experience is designed to introduce students to practical skills and concepts relevant to the modern AI workforce."The future of our nation’s workforce hinges on equitable access to opportunities for all students. We recognize that every young person deserves the tools and resources needed to thrive in today’s dynamic job market, driven by AI technology. UNCF’s commitment to funding this workforce preparedness initiative developed by UNCF-member Miles College, StudyFetch and NVIDIA is not just an investment in education; it’s a vital step toward dismantling barriers and ensuring that all students, regardless of their background, can prepare for successful careers. By empowering our youth with the right skills and connections, we are paving the way for a brighter future,” said Sekou Biddle, vice president, advocacy and student professional development programs, UNCF.“Access for All exemplifies what’s possible when educators and industry partners unite to expand opportunity and workforce readiness,” said Esan Durrani, CEO and Co-Founder of StudyFetch. “StudyFetch is proud to support Miles College in delivering an experience that introduces students to practical, industry-aligned skills.”Miles College will serve as the Access for All program owner and administrator, including student selection and program oversight. Additional details will be shared by the College as the initiative moves toward launch.About StudyFetchStudyFetch is an education technology company focused on expanding access to AI-powered learning and workforce development tools. Through initiatives like Access for All and platforms such as Honen, StudyFetch works with educators, institutions, and partners to deliver AI literacy and career-aligned learning pathways for students.About Miles CollegeFounded in 1898, Miles College is a private, historically Black college located in Fairfield, Alabama. The College is committed to providing educational opportunities that foster intellectual growth, leadership development, and workforce readiness, with a focus on expanding access and opportunity for underserved communities.

