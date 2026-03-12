Generations Home Loans Selects LoanPASS Product and Pricing Engine

LoanPASS, the modern product, pricing, and automated underwriting platform today announced that Generations Home Loans has selected LoanPASS.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoanPASS , the modern product, pricing, and automated underwriting platform purpose-built for agency and non-agency lending, today announced that Generations Home Loans (GHL) has selected LoanPASS to power its next phase of lending growth and modernization.GHL will leverage LoanPASS to automate eligibility and pricing across its growing loan product suite. The integration enables the lender to launch new products faster, ensure consistent underwriting decisions, and scale production efficiently. With LoanPASS’s rules engine, business users can configure eligibility and pricing guidelines for both agency and non‑QM products without IT support.Prior to selecting LoanPASS, GHL relied on legacy mortgage technology designed primarily for agency workflows. As the company expanded into more complex products, leadership determined a flexible, rules-driven platform was necessary to support growth and operational efficiency.According to Dave Sorsabal, Head of Capital Markets at Generations Home Loans, “a key factor in GHL’s decision was the existing investor network available through LoanPASS, which includes investors supporting both delegated and non-delegated executions across conventional and non-agency loan programs” stated Sorsabal. “With LoanPASS rapidly growing customer base and expanding list of investors, LoanPASS provided us with further confidence as they continue to prove themselves as a modern technology platform.”LoanPASS also differentiates itself with an open investor model that removes fees for participation, encouraging broader investor engagement and helping lenders grow their product offerings. Its unlimited-user, success-based pricing model allows organizations to scale adoption without per-seat licensing costs, aligning platform economics with lender growth.“I’ve known Dave for over 20 years and understand lenders have choices when it comes to pricing technology,” said Derek Long, COO of LoanPASS. “By combining investor access, automation, and a flexible, rules-driven platform, LoanPASS provides the foundation lenders need to expand operations and launch products quickly.”Adoption of LoanPASS continues to grow among independent mortgage banks and capital markets teams, as lenders increasingly seek affordable technology designed for today’s lending environment. The platform enables lenders to launch new products in hours rather than months, while allowing underwriters to process more loans per day through automated, rules-based eligibility and decisioning.About LoanPASSLoanPASS PPE is a modern product, pricing, and eligibility engine designed for Agency, Non-QM, DSCR, private credit, and portfolio lending. LoanPASS empowers banks, credit unions, IMBs, and private lenders to automate decisions, accelerate product deployment, and increase underwriting throughput without expanding staff or relying on legacy tools. With a flexible no-code rules engine and open-API architecture, LoanPASS enables lenders to digitize manual pricing workflows, ensure consistent and compliant decisions, and deliver faster borrower responses, improving loan quality, speed, and profitability. LoanPASS operates alongside PMI Rate Pro™, a mortgage insurance quoting and ordering platform supporting all major U.S. MI providers. Visit LoanPASS for more information.About Generations Home LoansGenerations Home Loans is a mortgage lender committed to helping individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals and build lasting financial security. With a vision centered on transforming lives through homeownership and fostering generational wealth, the company delivers transparent, ethical, and personalized mortgage solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client. Guided by principles of integrity, community impact, and long-term partnership, Generations Home Loans supports borrowers through every step of the mortgage process and maintains strong relationships with real estate professionals across its service areas. Founded on local expertise and a client-first approach, the organization strives to make the dream of homeownership a reality and to set a standard for excellence in the residential lending industry

