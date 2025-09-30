LoanPASS and LauraMac Partner to Deliver Configurable Loan Pricing and Eligibility for the TPO and Non-QM Market

By embedding LoanPASS into LauraMac’s acquisition platform, we are delivering the speed, configurability, and lifecycle accuracy lenders need to thrive in today’s volatile market.” — Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer of LoanPASS.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoanPASS, a leading provider of next-generation loan decisioning technology, today announced a strategic integration with LauraMac, a modern end-to-end platform serving mortgage correspondents and investors.The integration embeds the LoanPASS rules-based product and pricing engine directly into LauraMac’s Loan Acquisition System (LAS), creating a unified solution for lenders to price, decision, and purchase loans with unmatched speed, transparency, and accuracy.With this integration, lenders can:-Instantly price and decision complex loan products including DSCR, construction, reverse, HELOCs, bridge, and other non-QM programs.-Configure and update rules in minutes, adjusting margins, eligibility criteria, and lock terms without coding or vendor reliance.-Provide correspondent partners with transparent access to pricing and eligibility -fostering trust and ensuring confidence in execution.-Validate pricing at purchase: once loans are funded and ready for acquisition, LoanPASS is automatically pinged to confirm that the locked rate and eligibility criteria align with final diligence data, ensuring accuracy and preventing downstream disputes.-Unify pricing across channels with a single decisioning engine powering wholesale, correspondent, and retail execution.“Lenders need confidence that pricing is accurate not just at lock, but at purchase,” said Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer of LoanPASS. “By embedding LoanPASS into LauraMac’s acquisition platform, we are delivering the speed, configurability, and lifecycle accuracy lenders need to thrive in today’s volatile market.”“LauraMac is modernizing the way loans are purchased by optimizing seamless data flow and transparent pricing validation into a workflow driven ecosystem,” said CEO Bob Fulton. “This integration ensures that loans are priced correctly from lock through funding, giving lenders and investors complete confidence in execution.”Both LoanPASS and LauraMac are built on cloud-native, API-driven architectures, enabling rapid deployment, seamless data exchange, and enterprise-grade security. Together, the platforms deliver a future-ready solution designed for today’s non-QM leaders, empowering lenders to expand products, strengthen trust, and ensure accuracy from origination through purchase.About LoanPASSLoanPASS is the industry’s most advanced rules-based, loan decisioning engine, giving U.S. lenders unmatched control over pricing and eligibility. Its no-code design empowers banks, credit unions, IMBs, private lenders, and investors to instantly configure and manage any lending product. Built for speed, flexibility, and accuracy, LoanPASS integrates directly with leading LOS, POS, and CRM platforms. Learn more at www.loanpass.io About LauraMacLauraMac offers modern solutions that streamline the process of reviewing, purchasing, and selling of mortgage loans in the secondary market. With a focus on configurability, data integrity, and seamless integrations, LauraMac helps mortgage market participants operate more efficiently and with greater confidence. Learn more at www.lauramac.com Media Contacts:LauraMac – Renee Magee, Director | renee.magee@lauramac.com

