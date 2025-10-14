Verus Mortgage Capital Selects LoanPASS as Non‑QM PPE for Wholesale and Correspondent Channels

Selecting LoanPASS aligns with our vision of delivering a transparent and streamlined pricing experience, and it positions us to scale as non‑QM demand accelerates.” — Dan Lane, Executive Vice President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verus Mortgage Capital (VMC), a leading correspondent investor specializing in non‑agency and non‑QM products, announced that it has selected the LoanPASS product‑and‑pricing engine (PPE) to power pricing and eligibility across its wholesale and correspondent channels. The selection of LoanPASS, a rules‑based decisioning platform recognized as one of the industry’s most advanced PPEs, underscores VMC’s commitment to automation, transparency and efficient decisioning in the growing non‑QM market.LoanPASS is a cloud‑native, no‑code decisioning engine designed to handle any loan program. Key capabilities include:-Rules‑based decisioning and multi‑product support: LoanPASS uses a powerful rules engine that lets business users configure eligibility and pricing guidelines for agency, non‑QM, reverse mortgage, RTL, DSCR and other products without IT intervention.-Speed and automation: The platform offers near‑zero latency, delivering instant decisions and pricing. Users can easily change loan products or pricing variables and deploy changes in real time.-Open APIs: LoanPASS provides open APIs that facilitate integrations with leading LOS providers like Vesta, Encompass and MeridianLink Mortgage drastically reducing integration costs and simplifying adoption.Dan Lane, Executive Vice President for Verus Mortgage Capital stated “Verus has maintained its position as a top issuer in the non‑agency and non‑QM sector by listening to our clients and continually investing in technology. Selecting LoanPASS aligns with our vision of delivering a transparent and streamlined pricing experience, and it positions us to scale as non‑QM demand accelerates. We’re excited to offer our correspondents and brokers more automation, more flexibility and the industry’s most reliable PPE.”“Verus Mortgage Capital is known for innovation and leadership in non‑QM lending” stated Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer at LoanPASS. “We are honored that they chose LoanPASS as their pricing and eligibility engine. Partnering with VMC allows us to demonstrate that a modern, rules‑based platform can deliver the transparency and scale required to support rapid growth in non‑QM.”About Verus Mortgage CapitalFounded in 2015, Verus Mortgage Capital (VMC) is a non-QM correspondent investor backed by Invictus Capital Partners, a leading investment firm. VMC purchases loans in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It offers correspondent lenders a wide range of home financing products for credit worthy borrowers. The Washington, D.C.-based company, with operations located in Minneapolis, has purchased more than $34 billion in non-agency loans since its inception. In addition, through its affiliates, VMC has completed 65 rated securitizations. Mortgage bankers can learn more about VMC’s investor products by visiting www.verusmc.com About LoanPASSLoanPASS is the industry’s most advanced rules-based, loan decisioning engine, giving U.S. lenders unmatched control over pricing and eligibility. Its no-code design empowers banks, credit unions, IMBs, private lenders, and investors to instantly configure and manage any lending product. Built for speed, flexibility, and accuracy, LoanPASS integrates directly with leading LOS, POS, and CRM platforms. Learn more at www.loanpass.io Media ContactNomi SmithSVPnsmith@loanpass.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.