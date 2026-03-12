Move United Education Conference Coming to Cape Cod, April 20-23

2X Paralympic Medalist Ali Ibanez served as one of the keynote speakers at the 2025 Move United Education Conference

Over 500 Attendees Expected at National Adaptive Sports Gathering

CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports and recreation, is hosting its annual Education Conference April 20-23, 2026 on Cape Cod in collaboration with Spaulding Rehabilitation Adaptive Sports Centers.Themed "Breaking Barriers, Building Community," the conference unites adaptive athletes, sport professionals, and providers for education, skill-building, and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing. More than 500 attendees are expected, representing Move United member organizations, parks and recreation departments, Paralympic national governing bodies, VA hospital staff, wounded warfighters, occupational and recreation therapists, academic professionals, disability resource groups, and more.The conference features over 90 educational sessions and workshops, an exhibitor hall, and pre-conference trainings April 18-20. Continuing education credits are available. Topics span leadership and organizational excellence, coaching, recreation, rehabilitation and competition, education and community programming, technology and equipment, and the future of adaptive sports.This year’s keynote speakers include:Amanda McGrory (April 21), a 4X Paralympian and 7X Paralympic Medalist in athletics. A University of Illinois graduate with degrees in Psychology and Library and Information Science, McGrory currently serves as archivist at the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and is a frequent sports announcer — including at the Boston Marathon earlier that week.Chris Young (April 22), a 5X Paralympian and 4X Paralympic Medalist in alpine skiing. A Coast Guard veteran paralyzed in a plane crash in Alaska, Young began adaptive skiing in 1986 and went on to win Paralympic gold medals in slalom (1994) and Super G (2002) and two silver medals in downhill (2002 and 2006), claim the X Games monoski title in 2015, coach numerous Paralympians, and earn induction into the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame in December 2023.Rebecca Mann (April 23), a retired Army Chief Warrant Officer who lost both legs from injuries sustained in Afghanistan. After attending a sled hockey clinic at Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers, she discovered a passion for the sport and now competes as a member of the USA Women's National Sled Hockey Team.Anderson Wise (April 23), a 2008 Paralympian in the sport of para powerlifting and is an adaptive sports associate at Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers (SASC), specializing as an Certified Inclusive Fitness Trainer and Youth Fitness Specialist as well as a USA Hockey Level 3 sled hockey coach with the SASC Youth Sledghogs and recreational sled hockey program.Beyond the Sessions:Attendees will have opportunities to volunteer at the Boston Marathon on April 20 — one of the most iconic race weekends of the year — made possible through a partnership with the Boston Athletic Association (BAA). Move United will also present at the BAA's Race Industry Program earlier that week. A local 5K hosted by AdaptX, a Move United network member, rounds out the social programming.The 2026 conference is hosted in collaboration with Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers, a Move United member organization delivering adaptive sports and recreational programs to children and adults across three eastern Massachusetts regions: Boston, North Shore, and Cape Cod.Conference support is provided by Boeing. For more information or to register, visit moveunitedsport.org/edcon2026/.

