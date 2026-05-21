Move United Announced New Board Leadership and Board Members

Ed Bronsdon has been elected the new board chair for Move United

Organization Elects New Board Chair and Officers at Its Recent Board of Directors Meeting

I've seen first-hand for years how this remarkable organization leads the way towards transformative outcomes for people with disabilities through adaptive sport and recreation.” — Ed Bronsdon, Move United Board Chair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United announces new board leadership and new board members that were recently elected and approved at its recent board of directors meeting.Ed Bronsdon, a longtime leader, educator, and champion for equity was elected chair of the board. Bronsdon cultivates a mission-driven, business-minded mindset through his consulting work for nonprofits and their leaders as president of Bronsdon for Good, LLC. Prior to this role, he had a four-decade career in the nonprofit sector, including 28 years as the executive director of the Outdoors for All Foundation, a Move United member organization based in Seattle, Washington.In addition, Bronsdon is a graduate of the University of Washington and he is a certified Alpine Level 3 and Adaptive Mono-ski Specialist 2 instructor with PSIA/AASI (Professional Ski Instructors of America/American Association of Snowsports Instructors. He also has volunteered as an adaptive ski instructor at The Hartford Ski Spectacular in Breckenridge, Colorado for the past 17 years."I've seen first-hand for years how this remarkable organization leads the way towards transformative outcomes for people with disabilities through adaptive sport and recreation,” Bronsdon said. “I look forward to continuing to support our organization's CEO Glenn Merry as he leads the staff team with their work. As the board chair, I’ll work with my other board peers to be sure that we govern the organization to honor our long term and strategic interests."In addition to Bronsdon being elected chair of the board, Joe Walsh was also elected secretary. Walsh is president of Adaptive Sports New England, a Move United member organization in the Boston area. A graduate of Dartmouth College and UMass Amherst, Walsh is a two-time Paralympian in cross-country skiing, and former Managing Director of Paralympics for the United States Olympic Committee. He served on Team USA’s delegation staff at six Paralympic Games and as Chef de Mission at two Parapan American Games. Walsh was the first Paralympic athlete representative elected to the United States Olympic Committee Athletes’ Advisory Council and Board of Directors.Two other individuals, Captain Sarah Evans (U.S. Air Force, Retired) and Gus LaZear were newly elected to the organization’s board of directors.A graduate of The Citadel, Evans was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. While serving in Afghanistan in 2012, she was diagnosed with bone cancer, eventually leading to the amputation of her left leg at the hip. Captain Evans would be introduced to adaptive sports at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, which led her to compete in the Warrior and Invictus Games. Her “no quit” mentality also led to her completing the 26.2 mile Bataan Memorial Death March on crutches and summiting Mt Kilimanjaro. She is also a member of the U.S. Women’s National Amputee Soccer Team.LaZear serves as Vice President of Operations and Sports & Fitness Center at Ability 360, a Move United member organization in Phoenix, Arizona. His background includes more than two decades of experience managing major programs and initiatives in rehabilitative medicine, recreational therapy, outdoor adventures and other adaptive programming for people with disabilities, including as lead therapeutic recreational therapist at the Barrow Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. LaZear earned an MBA, with an emphasis in Health Systems Management, from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor of Science in Therapeutic Recreation from California State University Northridge.“Each of these leaders bring their unique knowledge, skills, and experience to our organization,” said Move United CEO Glenn Merry. “As we continue to work towards our Vision 2028 Strategic Plan and beyond, the board will play an integral role in our growth and development.”These board officers and new board members join fellow board members Nicole Roundy (Paralympian and Vice-Chair), Phyllis Bayer, General Richard Clarke (US Army, retired), Clayton Frech, and Eric Kuwana. Move United uses the power of sport to push what’s possible for people with disabilities, confronting ignorance, fueling conversation, and inciting action that leads us to a world where everyone’s included. The national organization offers more than 70 adaptive sports to 120,000 youth and adults with disabilities through a network of more than 200 member organizations in 45 states.To learn more about the organization, visit moveunitedsport.org.

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