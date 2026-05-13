USTA Receives Dr. Robert Harney Leadership Award from Move United

Evan Enquist, USTA Director of Adaptive Tennis (right) accepts the Dr. Robert Harney Leadership Award from Move United CEO Glenn Merry

Award honors an organization that has demonstrated and provided extraordinary leadership in the adaptive sports movement

We appreciate Move United for their guidance in growing the adapted sports community and pledge to maintain the USTA’s commitment to ensuring tennis is accessible to everyone” — Evan Enquist, USTA Director of Adaptive Tennis

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Tennis Association (USTA) was recently presented the Dr. Robert Harney Leadership Award by Move United at the organization’s annual Education Conference held in Cape Cod, MA. The award, created in October 2012, honors a company, organization or an individual that has demonstrated and provided extraordinary leadership in the adaptive sports movement.USTA was presented the award because it has been a trailblazer as a sport national governing body. In 1998, USTA made history by becoming the first national governing body (NGB) worldwide to take on governance of a Paralympic sport. This made the USTA the first NGB to govern both Olympic and Paralympic tennis.In 2003, the USTA created the first "National Manager" and "Head Coach" positions for wheelchair tennis by any NGB worldwide. Also notable is the $1.6 million of prize money at the 2025 US Open- the highest in Grand Slam history for wheelchair tennis. “USTA's approach is notable for pioneering wheelchair tennis not as a separate program but as an integrated core part of the organization's mission across every level — this set the standard that other national governing bodies have sought to follow,” said Move United CEO Glenn Merry. “Move United is proud to partner and advance tennis throughout our organization’s membership network through a working memorandum of understanding with USTA.”Accepting the award on behalf of USTA was Evan Enquist, Director of Adaptive Tennis. “On behalf of the USTA, we are deeply honored to accept the Dr. Robert Harney Leadership Award from Move United. This recognition reflects a shared belief that sport has the power to create belonging and opportunity for all abilities. We appreciate Move United for their guidance in growing the adapted sports community and pledge to maintain the USTA’s commitment to ensuring tennis is accessible to everyone,” said Enquist.Harney, or “Dr. Bob” as he was affectionately known, was an adaptive sports pioneer and tireless leader in Paralympic sports at the local, national and international levels. He was an innovator in the national and international medial classification of athletes with disabilities. As a volunteer, Harney was on the International Paralympic Medical Classification team in the sports of alpine skiing and cycling and attended every winter and summer games since 1998 until his passing. Harney was also a Professional Ski Instructor and a full-time practicing orthopedic surgeon in Boston, and a dedicated team physician at Winthrop and Melrose High School in his hometown of Winthrop, MA for more than 20 years.He served on various boards of directors, including Move United’s as vice president and was a past president of New England Disabled Sports. More than these accomplishments, Harney was a gracious, generous man who saw the greatness in people of all abilities and encouraged everyone he met. He was a visionary, true mentor and dear friend to many in the adaptive community.To learn more about the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame, including a list of past award recipients, visit https://www.moveunitedsport.org/sports/adaptive-sports-awards/

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