Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association (WASA) Receives $50,000 Grant from The Hartford

Three individuals pose with adaptive sports equipment

Lucy Rate, a 14-year-old athlete who participates in wheelchair basketball, was surprised by The Hartford with a custom-fit Top End Sports Chair

Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment

We are incredibly grateful to Move United and The Hartford for helping us provide essential equipment for our athletes.”
— Emily Oberst, Community Outreach Director for WASA
MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association (WASA), a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled WASA, an organization within the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including 15 sports chairs for wheelchair basketball and community outreach events, 20 basketballs, 8 sled hockey buckets, 2 prep basketball hoops, 2 shot clocks, volleyballs, tennis balls, pickleballs, a sitting volleyball net and a portable pickleball net.

The Hartford also surprised Lucy Rate, a 14-year-old athlete who participates in wheelchair basketball with a custom-fit Top End Sports Chair. Lucy will use this fitted chair to excel on WASA’s Varsity Wheelchair Basketball Team that travels the country to compete. “I am so much faster, and this chair actually fits me! I’m so thankful for everyone who made this possible!” said Lucy Rate.

“We are incredibly grateful to Move United and The Hartford for helping us provide essential equipment for our athletes,” said Emily Oberst, Community Outreach Director for WASA. “Fitted equipment is crucial for success in adaptive sports, but it often comes at a high cost—so their support truly makes a difference.”

Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
email us here

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Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
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Move United
451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 608
Rockville, Maryland, 20850
United States
+1 240-268-2180
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