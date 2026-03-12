QABA Expands Outreach in Thailand

Credentialing board visits local centers and hosts professional gathering to strengthen international ABA community

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) recently completed an outreach visit to Thailand, engaging with local centers and professionals working in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). The visit aimed to build relationships with Thai organizations and explore opportunities for collaboration in advancing ABA certification in Thailand.QABA representative Bonnie Camilotes visited several centers throughout the country to learn about their programs and approaches to ABA service delivery. At Little Sprouts Children's Center, Camilotes observed the center's programs and met with staff to discuss their work. He also connected with local behavior analysts to explore potential initiatives and partnership opportunities with QABA.At Building Bridges Bangkok, Camilotes met with the team to discuss the possibility of the center becoming a provider of QABA coursework. Additional visits to the Center for Autism Development and the Autistic Thai Foundation Vocational Training Center provided further insight into the work being done across Thailand to support individuals with autism and related conditions.The outreach extended beyond center visits. QABA hosted an evening dinner cruise that brought together special education teachers and ABA therapists administering ABA in schools in Thailand and clinical settings. The gathering provided an opportunity for professional exchange and discussion among practitioners from across the country."Thailand's welcoming culture and the dedication of its professionals made this outreach both productive and memorable," said Camilotes. "The exchange of ideas will help further the quality and accessibility of ABA services internationally."The Thailand visit reflects QABA's continued efforts to expand access to ABA certification in Thailand and other international markets. QABA credentials professionals at three levels — the ABATfor technicians, the QASP-Sfor supervisors, and the QBAfor qualified behavior analysts — with exams available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is an internationally accredited credentialing agency dedicated to maintaining high standards of care among professionals providing applied behavior analysis services. QABA credentials professionals at the technician, supervisor, and analyst levels, with all credentials holding international accreditation through ANSI. For more information, visit https://qababoard.com/

