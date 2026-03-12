Trifecta Home Furniture Adds Chandelier Collection to Alpharetta Showroom, Expanding into Luxury Lighting

Alpharetta Showroom

The luxury furniture company now features a hand-selected collection of designer chandeliers at its Alpharetta showroom.

Lighting is one of the most impactful elements in a room, and our clients have consistently asked for high-quality chandeliers that match the aesthetic of the furniture they already purchase from us.” — Kristy Ortega, co-owner of Trifecta Home Furniture

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trifecta Home Furniture has expanded its Alpharetta showroom to include a collection of designer chandeliers. The addition positions the company as a destination chandelier store Alpharetta homeowners and designers can visit to find statement lighting alongside the brand's established furniture and decor collections. The chandeliers are available now at 935 N Point Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022.Trifecta Home Furniture has furnished over 650 homes turnkey across the Southeast, and its chandelier collection gives clients access to a curated selection that complements the refined neutral aesthetic of the furniture the brand carries. The collection spans modern minimalist silhouettes to more traditional designs, with finishes in warm metallics, brushed gold, and matte black. Each piece is selected to serve as a focal point for dining rooms, entryways, and living areas. Trifecta Home Furniture carries chandeliers exclusively and does not stock pendants, sconces, or other fixture types.Like all their inventory, the chandeliers are in stock and available for same-day take-home or scheduled delivery during the company's monthly showroom events. For homeowners searching for a lighting store in Alpharetta that eliminates the typical 12 to 20 weeks wait on custom orders, this immediate availability removes a common bottleneck for homeowners and full-home installation clients working on tight timelines."Lighting is one of the most impactful elements in a room, and our clients have consistently asked for high-quality chandeliers that match the aesthetic of the furniture they already purchase from us," said Kristy Ortega, co-owner of Trifecta Home Furniture. "This collection allows us to give clients a more complete design experience under one roof."Complimentary design consultations are available at every showroom event. Clients are encouraged to bring room measurements, ceiling heights, and photos for personalized chandelier recommendations. The Alpharetta showroom is open twice per month. RSVP is requested at www.trifectahomefurniture.com /events.About Trifecta Home FurnitureTrifecta Home Furniture delivers high-end, stylish luxury furnishings through exclusive, twice-monthly showroom events. These design-forward gatherings offer guests immediate access to in-stock inventory. Trifecta Home Furniture delivers high-end, stylish luxury home furnishings at exceptional value through a lean, event-driven model, including the proprietary TRIFECTA line alongside recognized brands such as Four Hands, Hooker Furniture, Bernhardt, and Gabby. By hosting two showroom events per month, the company provides immediate availability to in-stock inventory at prices below those of luxury retailers. For more information, visit www.trifectahomefurniture.com

