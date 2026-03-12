Bainbridge Consulting Recognized in 2026 Vault Rankings and Featured in Forbes List of Top Consulting Firms (2016-2025)

Continued recognition reflects the firm's commitment to research-driven advisory and client outcomes

These rankings reflect the work our teams deliver every day for clients navigating growth, capital, and strategic decisions.” — Nick Chini

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bainbridge announced today that it has been recognized in Vault's 2026 consulting firm rankings, continuing a streak of recognition in Vault's prestige rankings. The firm also continues to be featured on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms since 2016 to 2025. These recognitions reflect the firm's sustained commitment to delivering research-driven advisory services to clients across industries.Vault's 2026 rankings evaluate consulting firms based on prestige, client experience, and career development. Bainbridge has maintained its position among ranked firms, building on a multi-year track record of recognition. The full Vault profile is available at vault.com/company-profiles/management-strategy/bainbridge.The Vault recognition follows ten consecutive years of inclusion on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms (2016-2025). The Forbes ranking methodology incorporates client feedback and peer assessments across service categories. The firm's Forbes profile is available at forbes.com/companies/bainbridge-consulting."These rankings reflect the work our teams deliver every day for clients navigating growth, capital, and strategic decisions," said Nick Chini, Managing Partner at Bainbridge. "We remain focused on providing the research and advisory support that helps business owners make informed decisions about their future."Bainbridge provides business growth advisory services to middle-market companies and Fortune 500 clients, combining strategic consulting with investment banking capabilities. The firm's dual platform allows clients to access strategic planning, market research, and transaction advisory through a single relationship.The firm also supports business owners evaluating partnerships with growth equity firms , guiding capital structures, partner selection, and transaction execution.For more information about Bainbridge's services, visit bainbridge.com.About BainbridgeBainbridge is a research-driven advisory and investment banking platform founded out of MIT in 1975. The firm provides management consulting, M&A advisory, and capital placement services to business owners, private equity firms, and corporate clients across 40+ industries. Bainbridge Investment Bank is a trade name of Bainbridge Capital Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Consulting services are provided by Bainbridge Consulting Analytics, a separate legal entity.

