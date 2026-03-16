Bainbridge Expands Its Capital Advisory Platform to Connect Founders with Aligned Investors

Expanded platform enhances capital advisory services for founders navigating growth financing and PE partnerships.

Founders often reach inflection points where clarity on capital alternatives becomes essential. Our platform is structured to support that process and help business owners evaluate their options” — Nick Chini

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bainbridge, a research-driven advisory and investment banking platform serving business owners, private equity firms, and corporate leaders, has announced an expansion of its capital advisory platform designed to support engagement between founder-led businesses and aligned capital partners.The expanded platform provides structured support to business owners evaluating growth financing, recapitalizations, and strategic transaction alternatives. It formalizes Bainbridge's capital advisory services for founders seeking to evaluate options across growth equity, minority or majority recapitalizations, and full or partial sale processes.As part of the expansion, Bainbridge will continue to integrate primary-source market research, capital partner mapping, and targeted outreach into a unified process that connects strategic planning with transaction execution. The initiative supports raising capital for businesses at various stages of maturity, with emphasis on alignment between PE firm mandates and owner objectives."Founders often reach inflection points where clarity on capital alternatives becomes essential. Our platform is structured to support that process and help business owners evaluate their options," said Nick Chini, Managing Director at Bainbridge.The platform serves founders considering outcomes such as organic expansion, acquisitions, succession planning, or liquidity events. It also supports private equity firms, family offices, and corporate acquirers seeking proprietary opportunities with founder-led companies.About BainbridgeBainbridge is a research-driven advisory and investment banking firm serving business owners, private equity firms, family offices, and corporate leaders. Founded out of MIT in 1975, Bainbridge evolved from a strategy consulting firm into a full-service investment bank, providing capital advisory, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and management consulting services. The firm and its affiliates work with founders, PE sponsors, and Fortune 500 companies across industries and geographies. Bainbridge Investment Bank is a trade name of Bainbridge Capital Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

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