Statement from Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Primary Election Results

Congratulates Nate Sheets on His Primary Victory

“While the results are not what we hoped and prayed for, I am deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and hard work of Texans across this great state who have stood with me over the years. Serving as your Agriculture Commissioner has been the greatest honor of my life. I congratulate Nate Sheets on his victory and wish him well in November. Now is the time to come together to protect agriculture in the greatest state in the nation.

Our commitment to Texas must always come first. As Agriculture Commissioner, there is important work to be done. I will continue fighting for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities every single day for as long as I have the privilege of serving in this office.

May God hold you and Texas in the palm of His hand.”

###